Keith Ellison is deputy chair of the DNC, and he’s also a candidate for Minnesota attorney general. But Ellison’s also facing allegations of abuse that Democrats don’t seem to be very vocal about when it comes to supporting the accusers. In a debate last night, Ellison did his best to spin the allegations, suggesting he’s being hit with lies and that there could be more in the future:

Here’s video of Ellison defending himself and saying there could be other allegations that are “cooked up” against him:

Where’s the vocal and passionate response from Democrats and MSM feeding frenzy?

Ellison accuser Karen Monahan says the Democratic Party with the “believe all women” rule does not believe her. Monica Crowley summed it all up perfectly:

The sound of the crickets is deafening.

Right!?

The Dems’ double standards are all-too-obvious.

Tags: believe all womenBrett KavanaughDemocratsKeith EllisonSCOTUSSupreme Court