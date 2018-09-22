Keith Ellison is deputy chair of the DNC, and he’s also a candidate for Minnesota attorney general. But Ellison’s also facing allegations of abuse that Democrats don’t seem to be very vocal about when it comes to supporting the accusers. In a debate last night, Ellison did his best to spin the allegations, suggesting he’s being hit with lies and that there could be more in the future:

Keith Ellison says his accuser fabricated domestic violence abuse story, can't be sure others won't 'cook up' allegations https://t.co/ECTXcNJ7C9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 22, 2018

Here’s video of Ellison defending himself and saying there could be other allegations that are “cooked up” against him:

Where’s the vocal and passionate response from Democrats and MSM feeding frenzy?

This story is almost completely absent in the mainstream presss. Where are all the “believe women” advocates on the left? Where is the celebrity video supporting this accuser? https://t.co/zHMB3YkB2f — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 22, 2018

Ellison accuser Karen Monahan says the Democratic Party with the “believe all women” rule does not believe her. Monica Crowley summed it all up perfectly:

The DNC #2, running for MN AG, accused by 2 women of domestic abuse, got a restraining order to silence 1 of them, says they're making it up & doesn't know what else might be "cooked up." And yet: crickets. https://t.co/r8YhcoJADQ — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 22, 2018

The sound of the crickets is deafening.

Seems like it should be getting more attention that the DNC no. 2, accused of domestic abuse, floated the possibility that more women are going to "cook up" allegations against him — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 22, 2018

Right!?

Because he knows he’s done it to more than one woman. Democrats, how can you so willingly believe Ford and then turn around and support Ellison? Seriously, help me understand this. https://t.co/X91ovLe17m — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) September 22, 2018

Sorry, Keith, but that is not an acceptable response. According to the party you help lead, the woman is always right and the man is always wrong. #IBelieveMonahan — Bookwormroom (@Bookwormroom) September 22, 2018

Let's believe him because he's a Democrat, but don't believe Kavanaugh because he's a Republican https://t.co/PyRXoJ2wpq — Don Dennis (@DonDenn21226811) September 22, 2018

So the dems are okay with him saying his accuser made it up. And are not pushing anything at this guy like they are Brett. Go figure. — Rowe's Graphics (@RoweWebDesign) September 22, 2018

DNC very embarrassing! 💯🇺🇸 — Randy Enloe (@EnloeRandy) September 22, 2018

But remember, it’s different for the Democratic Party!! — Debbie (@mrsdmc619) September 22, 2018

The Dems’ double standards are all-too-obvious.