In a possible effort to spin previous comments that she “can’t say that everything is truthful” in regards to the allegations from Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Sen. Dianne Feinstein added this later on to reiterate her support of Christine Blasey Ford:

During every step of this process, I’ve found every single piece of information from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford eminently credible, sincere and believable. She knew this would have a huge effect on her life and she was incredibly brave to come forward. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 18, 2018

Really? Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas didn’t let Feinstein get away clean after that one:

Then decision to hide the letter for two months is even more disgraceful than it first appeared. @SenFeinstein could’ve have asked for FBI investigation she professes to want now IN JULY. Utter failure of leadership. https://t.co/1wzCjVfcya — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 19, 2018

To say the least. Feinstein’s actions (and inactions) combined with her comments now have been nothing short of completely shameless.