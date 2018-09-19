In a possible effort to spin previous comments that she “can’t say that everything is truthful” in regards to the allegations from Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Sen. Dianne Feinstein added this later on to reiterate her support of Christine Blasey Ford:

Really? Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas didn’t let Feinstein get away clean after that one:

To say the least. Feinstein’s actions (and inactions) combined with her comments now have been nothing short of completely shameless.

