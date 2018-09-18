The allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh have provided the Democrats with an attempted angle with which to try and delay the confirmation hearings, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein put any sense of self-awareness on the back burner to slam Republicans over how it’s all playing out:

Feinstein: I'm disappointed the FBI and White House are failing to take even the most basic steps to investigate this matter. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past and rush the process before we're able to gather more information — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 18, 2018

NEW: Statement from @SenFeinstein, accusing GOP of rushing to reopen Kavanaugh hearings without an FBI investigation. "We must not repeat the mistakes of the past and rush the process…" pic.twitter.com/fzfYNGMsNE — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) September 18, 2018

Wow. Who wants to tell her?

That's rich coming from Feinstein…smh — Stevo (@Beertruck54) September 18, 2018

Er, just a little.

She sat on this for 2 months with zero questions, zero hearings & zero referrals to the FBI & is now accusing Republicans of rushing? She can get bent. McConnell should call for an immediate confirmation vote. It’s exactly what Harry Reid would do. https://t.co/D0VIU7XpXL — The Right Wing M 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 18, 2018

You had six weeks to make this known to the committee and ask the FBI to investigate it. And what will it investigate? There is an accusation and a denial. No more games Dianne. No more delays. https://t.co/zGD5xiqbDi — Matthew Salzwedel (@mrsalzwedel) September 18, 2018

Hey Dianne, if you were so worried about time for a thorough investigation why did you sit on the letter for 2 months?! Cuz you knew it couldn’t be proven but would make a great bludgeon! #Hypocrite — Victoria O'Kane (@Victoriaokane) September 18, 2018

Feinstein didn’t seem as concerned about any “thorough investigation” when she was holding onto the letter.

It has not escaped my notice that she and her colleagues are hiding behind the FBI here. https://t.co/sp4XC5Y9S0 — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) September 18, 2018

The playing of super-partisan politics is strong with this entire story.

