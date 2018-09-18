The allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh have provided the Democrats with an attempted angle with which to try and delay the confirmation hearings, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein put any sense of self-awareness on the back burner to slam Republicans over how it’s all playing out:

Wow. Who wants to tell her?

Er, just a little.

Feinstein didn’t seem as concerned about any “thorough investigation” when she was holding onto the letter.

The playing of super-partisan politics is strong with this entire story.

