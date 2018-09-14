As we told you earlier, Rep. Ted Lieu joined many other media outlets by picking up a New York Times story with a wildly misleading headline and running with it:

Ok champ, YOU DO THAT! Rep. Ted Lieu wants Nikki Haley's curtains investigated AAAND we're officially DEAD https://t.co/NXUvHqnYBC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 14, 2018

After Lieu’s tweet in which he called for an Oversight Committee hearing into the “spending on Nikki Haley and her deputy,” the Daily Caller made the California Dem aware of the facts surrounding the story:

Well @tedlieu, did you read the article? If you did you would have seen the fact that the 6th paragraph states: "A spokesman for Ms. Haley said plans to buy the curtains were made in 2016, during the Obama administration. Ms. Haley had no say in the purchase, he said." — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2018

Have you followed up on this claim or checked into it at all? — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 14, 2018

Did Lieu admit he jumped to conclusions in order to try and pin blame on the Trump administration for a spending decision that was made during the Obama administration? Heck no! How’s this for doubling down?

One way to follow up is to request a hearing. That's what I've done. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 14, 2018

There’s only one possible reaction to that:

And that’s the one! Cling to that narrative, congressman!

Maybe a remedial reading comprehension course would be in order, first. — Ken Rusnak (@KenRusnak) September 14, 2018

Or you tweet an apology to @nikkihaley and send a tweet to @HillaryClinton and @BarackObama calling them out the same way — Kevin (@kevinpost) September 14, 2018

Why do democrats lack the ability to not beat dead horses? — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 14, 2018

