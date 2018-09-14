As we told you earlier, Rep. Ted Lieu joined many other media outlets by picking up a New York Times story with a wildly misleading headline and running with it:

After Lieu’s tweet in which he called for an Oversight Committee hearing into the “spending on Nikki Haley and her deputy,” the Daily Caller made the California Dem aware of the facts surrounding the story:

Trending

Did Lieu admit he jumped to conclusions in order to try and pin blame on the Trump administration for a spending decision that was made during the Obama administration? Heck no! How’s this for doubling down?

There’s only one possible reaction to that:

And that’s the one! Cling to that narrative, congressman!

***

Related:

D’OH! David Hogg tells Nikki Haley to ‘resign immediately’ over curtain spending, tramples Obama admin instead

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: new york timesNikki HaleyRep. Ted Lieu