Yesterday, Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, was seen on camera approaching Brett Kavanaugh during a break in the hearing before security intervened. Democrats immediately passed off the moment as evidence of Kavanaugh ignoring Guttenberg, and Feinstein admitted Guttenberg was there at her invitation:

I invited @Fred_Guttenberg to sit in the audience at today’s hearing because the Supreme Court affects the lives of real people. He knows firsthand how Brett Kavanaugh’s extreme views on guns could lead to more massacres. Thank you Fred, for honoring your daughter. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 4, 2018

Andrew Pollock, the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow, had enough:

Senator Feinstein, Please stop weaponizing the death of my daughter to push your radical agenda. Sincerely, Andrew Pollack#FixIt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 5, 2018

Pollack had an additional proposal:

A percentage of every dollar raised by a whacky politician using ‘Parkland’ as a fundraising tool, should go to the families of the victims. Stop using our heartbreak to raise money and push a dangerous agenda! It’s disgusting & pathetic. No wonder the country hates you people. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) September 5, 2018

It’s truly a shame.

Liberals are too excited by Mr. Guttenberg's attempt to make Kavanaugh look like a heartless #2A advocate to see that they are literally using deaths of kids as a political strategy. https://t.co/TQqhfaJjJw — A bear named Jim (@JimC146) September 5, 2018

Need to see more of this. https://t.co/IrCehJC2m7 — J. Kirkwood (@JKirkwood14) September 5, 2018

***

Related:

Fellow Parkland father Andrew Pollack has a message for Fred Guttenberg