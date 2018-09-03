As Twitchy told you Monday morning, Buzz Aldrin, the 2nd man to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, made his opinion of the decision to omit the planting of the American flag on the moon in the film “First Man” quite clear. Chuck Yeager had already weighed in on the reason given by the actor who plays Neil Armstrong in “First Man,” Ryan Gosling, for why the flag planting scene was left out of film. On Monday, Yeager seconded Aldrin’s take with some additional information:

I was the 1st Commandant of ARPS 1st school for training 1st astronauts. I am fully aware of US goals:Presidents Eisenhower, JFK, Johnson & Nixon: US will get to the moon 1st. & we did. 1st step was getting above MACH 1. We did that 1st, too https://t.co/d3wfNqSdha @therealbuzz https://t.co/nANBLqjw9v — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) September 3, 2018

That’s a Mach-2 roundhouse to Hollywood PC right there.

Wasn't for you Mr. Yeager, and a few other who flew by their gut instincts and courage, none of it would have happened! Thanks for your service! #TheRightStuff — George Murphy (@GeorgeMurphyOil) September 3, 2018

Well done indeed!

Ryan Gosling just got pwned by a 95-year-old man who still has the right stuff. https://t.co/KMpBXfEWBt — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) September 4, 2018

The General goes down strongly against historical revisionism: https://t.co/dD4QrW4Wh2 — varifrank (@varifrank) September 3, 2018