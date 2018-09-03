As Twitchy told you Monday morning, Buzz Aldrin, the 2nd man to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969, made his opinion of the decision to omit the planting of the American flag on the moon in the film “First Man” quite clear. Chuck Yeager had already weighed in on the reason given by the actor who plays Neil Armstrong in “First Man,” Ryan Gosling, for why the flag planting scene was left out of film. On Monday, Yeager seconded Aldrin’s take with some additional information:

That’s a Mach-2 roundhouse to Hollywood PC right there.

Well done indeed!

