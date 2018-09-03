After days of listening to Ryan Gosling and the yahoos behind the Neil Armstrong movie, ‘First Man,’ insist that landing on the moon was a HUMAN accomplishment, not an American one (and that’s why they left the flag scene out of the movie) it seems Buzz Aldrin has finally had enough.

Perhaps it was Gosling claiming Armstrong never saw himself as an American hero that finally did it …

YAAAS.

A-freaking-men!

❤️🇺🇸 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 3, 2018

You are a true pioneer, hero, and inspiration to many myself included. — Martin Lannigan (@MartinLannigan) September 3, 2018

You know Hollywood has officially lost its mind when they are comfortable leaving out such an integral ‘scene’ in a movie about real events. And then to claim it wasn’t political?

C’mon people. Seriously?

I was 8 years old. Outside painting the concrete front porch. My father called me inside to watch the landing. Something that will stay with me forever. Thank you… #GodBlessAmerica #MoonShot #BuzzAldrin #Awesomeness #WalkontheMoon #Flaglove — Daniel Ahart (@DanielAhartTax) September 3, 2018

Thanks so much Buzz. That was burned to the ashy ground. They burned the fissure as well. The Great moon, like a planet in the sky, shield and atmosphere. Like that Soma Garden. — Daniel James Lessley (@lessley_daniel) September 3, 2018

Thank You Mr.Aldrin for your great service and for post this picture, I got all choked up . I will not be seeing the movie out of respect for you and the other astronauts — Michael (@MikeGBergeron) September 3, 2018

We’ll be surprised if this movie lasts more than a few weeks … they really shot themselves in the foot this time. Then again, there are plenty of anti-American yutzes out there so who knows.

I'm not seeing a movie, that is not proud enough to display the Flag! — Daniel D Pickerell (@DanPick53) September 3, 2018

WE know the REAL story, Sir. Proud that you and Neil did it! — Ray (@RayLRiv) September 3, 2018

Amen.

