After days of listening to Ryan Gosling and the yahoos behind the Neil Armstrong movie, ‘First Man,’ insist that landing on the moon was a HUMAN accomplishment, not an American one (and that’s why they left the flag scene out of the movie) it seems Buzz Aldrin has finally had enough.

Perhaps it was Gosling claiming Armstrong never saw himself as an American hero that finally did it …

YAAAS.

A-freaking-men!

You know Hollywood has officially lost its mind when they are comfortable leaving out such an integral ‘scene’ in a movie about real events. And then to claim it wasn’t political?

C’mon people. Seriously?

We’ll be surprised if this movie lasts more than a few weeks … they really shot themselves in the foot this time. Then again, there are plenty of anti-American yutzes out there so who knows.

Amen.

