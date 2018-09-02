The funeral for Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC was held on Saturday, and former presidents and first ladies were present. Among those in attendance were George W. Bush and Michelle Obama, who were captured on video having the following exchange in this tweet that now has over 70,000 retweets:

George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart . pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 1, 2018

That tweet got an avalanche of positive reaction. Here’s just a sampling:

Ya might disagree with him on policy but GWB was and always will be a gem of a human and a gentleman. https://t.co/m75X8KvVls — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) September 2, 2018

This is great. https://t.co/yV1DO7JgD2 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 2, 2018

This is one of my favorite moments. The adoration of GWB for Michelle Obama is so sweet. https://t.co/KH1O5xhOnL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 1, 2018

This made me smile. https://t.co/NnSY2U94hc — Russell Moore (@drmoore) September 1, 2018

I don’t know why GWB & Michelle’s relationship is so darling to me, but it is always the highlight when they are together. This made me giggle. https://t.co/O5z2FTUZPf — Nish Weiseth (@NishWeiseth) September 1, 2018

Pres. George W. Bush and First Lady @MichelleObama are always up to something when they sit near each other. I love their energy! Laughter. Hand holding. Singing. Candy passing. Hugging selves! https://t.co/u1CTd0hm1R — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 1, 2018

But of course, not everybody thought that was a nice lighter moment.

The only thing better than this is how much it bothers the rage-tweeters https://t.co/5jdYiMubTL — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 2, 2018

Ain’t that the truth!

Some tweeters weren’t about to forget their dislike for the nation’s 44th president, even in the age of Trump.

This does not warm my heart. https://t.co/7KShG3VCgY — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 1, 2018

Forget George Bush’s legacy of war, destruction and torture because “look how cute, he gave Michelle Obama some candy”. People have awfully short memories. https://t.co/dlsN4u2I3o — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) September 1, 2018

RT if you’re old enough to remember when George W. Bush stole an election, started a war on lies, and threw away our last chance at stopping global warming 🍬 🍬 🍬 https://t.co/gC42FSF1AB — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) September 2, 2018

He started a fake war that killed hundreds of thousands. Doling out candy doesn't suddenly make Georhe W. Bush cute to me…. https://t.co/dlmojJ6ktA — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) September 1, 2018

Personally, I haven't forgotten who George W. Bush is or what he did https://t.co/F5Bc7acrfZ — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) September 1, 2018

Such a cute unprosecuted war-criminal. 😍 https://t.co/ScQ55jkJzs — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) September 1, 2018

yo wtf is wrong with people this shit ain’t cute george w bush is a war criminal. https://t.co/iCrRF8R76c — Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) September 2, 2018

people are romanticizing a war criminal 😍 https://t.co/Yj8yEjDgRk — kat (@_eyeliketacos) September 2, 2018

yo wtf is wrong with people this shit ain’t cute george w bush is a war criminal. https://t.co/iCrRF8R76c — Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) September 2, 2018

The apologetics for previous administrations in this thread is mind numbing. Proving once again Americans are prone to collective amnesia. https://t.co/H75778778X — Lefty-Desiree McLeftyFace (@TinaDesireeBerg) September 1, 2018

