The funeral for Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC was held on Saturday, and former presidents and first ladies were present. Among those in attendance were George W. Bush and Michelle Obama, who were captured on video having the following exchange in this tweet that now has over 70,000 retweets:

That tweet got an avalanche of positive reaction. Here’s just a sampling:

But of course, not everybody thought that was a nice lighter moment.

Ain’t that the truth!

Some tweeters weren’t about to forget their dislike for the nation’s 44th president, even in the age of Trump.

