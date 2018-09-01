Here’s the thing about Sen. Jeff Flake: he’s anti-Trump, and yet he keeps disappointing Democrats by not voting with them until his retirement in January. In essence, he tweets a lot about Trump, but he still votes for a lot of Trump’s policies, and it’s driving everyone crazy.

On Saturday, while watching the funeral service being held for Sen. John McCain at Washington National Cathedral, Flake thought it would be a good time to remind everyone that President Trump wasn’t invited.

Maybe it’s just us, but it seems in poor taste to declare a “winner” at a funeral service. And besides, “decency” isn’t the first word that comes to mind when we see Bill Clinton, whether he’s sitting in church or just enjoying a cigar in the Oval Office.

Nice to see so many people honoring McCain’s memory today by lobbying against Trump’s SCOTUS pick.

Reach across the aisle and you’ll get your hand bitten off, every time.

