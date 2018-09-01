Here’s the thing about Sen. Jeff Flake: he’s anti-Trump, and yet he keeps disappointing Democrats by not voting with them until his retirement in January. In essence, he tweets a lot about Trump, but he still votes for a lot of Trump’s policies, and it’s driving everyone crazy.

On Saturday, while watching the funeral service being held for Sen. John McCain at Washington National Cathedral, Flake thought it would be a good time to remind everyone that President Trump wasn’t invited.

Maybe it’s just us, but it seems in poor taste to declare a “winner” at a funeral service. And besides, “decency” isn’t the first word that comes to mind when we see Bill Clinton, whether he’s sitting in church or just enjoying a cigar in the Oval Office.

You are such a badass by ambiguously tweeting about Trump and then vote for everything he throws in your face. You’ll be missed. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 1, 2018

Love to take a stand against Trump as a U.S. Senator by sending some tweets. — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) September 1, 2018

Decency wins when you do *everything* you can to stop Trump. Those people in that photo would be doing more than tweeting if they were, you know, SENATORS. — Lee Moulin 🏳️‍🌈BlackLivesMatter🇺🇸🍩 (@realleemoulin) September 1, 2018

You still can fix what’s going on while in the senate! What will it take for you to stand up against what’s going on with more than mild admonishments on Twitter? Reach across the aisle to stop this crazy BS. Caucus with Dems to put a check on this Admin. Vote against Kavanaugh! — Miriam (@miriamsohana) September 1, 2018

Will you have the actual courage it takes to stand up against this indecency and corruption, or just stop at your tweets. The country is watching. — Miriam (@miriamsohana) September 1, 2018

Is it gonna win, Jeff? Now the ball is on your court because I sure as hell can't call your office or send you any more postcards and send you more emails and you're not living up to it.

For starters vote NO on Kavanaugh. — Nana Cantú (@nanacantu) September 1, 2018

If you think the current occupant in the WH is indecent, you might want to really delve into whether or not you vote "yes" on his lifetime appointee to the Supreme Court. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) September 1, 2018

The jury is out on that one, Senator. Which side will you choose? Kavanaugh, Mueller… your time isn't up yet. — Nick Kirsch (@nkirsch) September 1, 2018

Caucus w the Dems to #StopKavanaugh until all of the docs are released. — 4th Corner Gal (@4thcornergal) September 1, 2018

It only wins if you vote NO on Kavanaugh — Kathie (@ivyfrancis81) September 1, 2018

Senator McCain has challenged you to do the right thing. We will see if you can rise to the occasion. Reject Kavanaugh. — peregrinus (@Paragryn) September 1, 2018

George W. Bush today: "Sen McCain is the voice over your shoulder that tells you This is not America. We are better than this." Please remember this when you strive to do what's right for this country. #StopKavanaugh — julie #GunControlNow #NoRA wells (@julieannewells) September 1, 2018

In honor of Sen. McCain, please do the honorable and decent thing and vote against Kavanaugh. Let decency win again. — Leanne (@clwindsor) September 1, 2018

Will honor? That is up to you… What would John have done about Kavanaugh? — Diana🌬 (@DiXiEjO68) September 1, 2018

Nice to see so many people honoring McCain’s memory today by lobbying against Trump’s SCOTUS pick.

No sir, it has not won. It is on the ropes and you sir, are not doing anything to save decency. America needs, demands, begs for a group of Republican Senators to tell us the truth: Trump is not legitimately in the White House. He is a dangerous criminal & traitor and you KNOW — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) September 1, 2018

Reach across the aisle and you’ll get your hand bitten off, every time.

Wellstone redux. — Kenton McCarthy (@colonelguano) September 1, 2018

May Senator McCain rest in piece. I am proud to have supported him and worked on his campaign for president in 2008.

It is disappointing that some politicians and many in the media are using his passing to score political points against President @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/A4fQJhNT1N — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) September 1, 2018

What happened to make you such a sycophant for the Democrats? — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) September 1, 2018

Jeff, you're a passive aggressive teen girl. https://t.co/RMY4dxhzpd — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 1, 2018

