New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is up for re-election, and obviously he’s thinking that becoming a pro-sanctuary state hero of the Resistance will help with that effort:

I am issuing a cease and desist letter to ICE to demand the immediate stop of their reckless and unconstitutional enforcement actions. Watch:https://t.co/Bn99x9lC3z — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 25, 2018

I am also issuing an Executive Order prohibiting ICE arrests in state facilities and prohibiting state agencies from inquiring about immigration status. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 25, 2018

Today we put ICE on notice. They are violating the law and endangering public safety. My cease and desist notice to ICE: pic.twitter.com/VK6knsYiOJ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 25, 2018

“Don’t enforce federal immigration laws because of the Constitution” is certainly an interesting approach. And by “interesting” we mean ridiculous:

In fear of losing his job, this guy is becoming dangerous. https://t.co/8wM2jw42sG — JWF (@JammieWF) April 26, 2018

You know someone is facing reelection when… The virtue signal is strong in this one. https://t.co/sIi6abO0l8 — Kaycee 🍀 (@Kaycee_314) April 26, 2018

Cuomo’s got no problem with illegal immigration, but he’s got major issues with an organization for law-abiding gun owners.

You wrote "In New York, the guarantees of the Constitution actually mean something" You hypocrite pandering liar! When it come to #SecondAmendment protection you trashed out Constitution #NRA #2AShallNotBeInfringed — E (@webfx27) April 25, 2018

Give your phony concern for constitutional rights a rest, governor! Cuomo considers a pro-2nd Amendment organization to be an “extremist organization”:

The NRA is an extremist organization. I urge companies in New York State to revisit any ties they have to the NRA and consider their reputations, and responsibility to the public. https://t.co/RwD9wdNxiY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 20, 2018

Maybe Cuomo would change his tune slightly if the majority of NRA members were in the country illegally.

Another liberal thinking that federal laws aren't for him…. https://t.co/bubK63hgM6 — Elaines2cents (@Elaines2cents) April 26, 2018

Does anyone need any more proof that the Democrats are trying to ignore Federal laws? Dems stand for lawlessness. Democrats care more about illegal aliens more than American citizens. Need the voters. Their passion for criminals is so disproportionate to their love for USA. https://t.co/NUrSPemOqc — Doc Wonder (@Necratech) April 26, 2018

You might want to read the Constitution again — ♥Cindy♥ (@CindyEllan) April 26, 2018

Translated: New York WONT comply with FEDERAL LAWS! https://t.co/sQ0mFRlVna — Lee H. (@LeeHen77298820) April 26, 2018

Was unaware non-Americans had constitutional rights. — The Original G Man (@TheOriginalGMan) April 26, 2018

News Flash: Jeff Sessions and ICE don't care about your Executive Order. https://t.co/04QPm4YIh4 — Greg Keller 🇺🇸 (@GregKellerROC) April 26, 2018

Up Next – Cease and desist order against The Constitution — Maul (@maul235) April 26, 2018

Cuomo has described himself as an “undocumented person.” For some reason we’re guessing he’s not even close to having reached peak embarrassment yet.