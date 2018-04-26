New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is up for re-election, and obviously he’s thinking that becoming a pro-sanctuary state hero of the Resistance will help with that effort:

“Don’t enforce federal immigration laws because of the Constitution” is certainly an interesting approach. And by “interesting” we mean ridiculous:

Cuomo’s got no problem with illegal immigration, but he’s got major issues with an organization for law-abiding gun owners.

Give your phony concern for constitutional rights a rest, governor! Cuomo considers a pro-2nd Amendment organization to be an “extremist organization”:

Maybe Cuomo would change his tune slightly if the majority of NRA members were in the country illegally.

Cuomo has described himself as an “undocumented person.” For some reason we’re guessing he’s not even close to having reached peak embarrassment yet.

