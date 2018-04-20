Andrew Cuomo’s not afraid to declare his status as an “undocumented person,” and he’s not afraid to take on the NRA:

The NRA is an extremist organization. I urge companies in New York State to revisit any ties they have to the NRA and consider their reputations, and responsibility to the public. https://t.co/RwD9wdNxiY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 20, 2018

Beg your pardon, Governor?

America's largest civil rights organization, Andy. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 20, 2018

you're gonna pull something if you virtue signal too hard — Fansong (@_Fansong) April 20, 2018

This is grossly irresponsible — Keith Maniac from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) April 20, 2018

Not to mention creepy.

Is that a threat? — Trevor (@shibdeeble) April 20, 2018

The only “extremist” here is you. — High Capacity Mark 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) April 20, 2018

What are u a mob boss? — frustrated (@_vet_nyer_usa) April 20, 2018

Wow… could you look any more mob boss like? — Jeremy Tynan (@VerminFeast) April 20, 2018

At least the NRA can probably rest fairly easy for the time being. Andrew Cuomo’s far too busy being his own worst enemy to take them down.