Andrew Cuomo’s not afraid to declare his status as an “undocumented person,” and he’s not afraid to take on the NRA:
The NRA is an extremist organization.
I urge companies in New York State to revisit any ties they have to the NRA and consider their reputations, and responsibility to the public. https://t.co/RwD9wdNxiY
Beg your pardon, Governor?
America's largest civil rights organization, Andy.
you're gonna pull something if you virtue signal too hard
This is grossly irresponsible
Not to mention creepy.
Is that a threat?
The only “extremist” here is you.
Psst. You're the extremist.#2A #NRA
What are u a mob boss?
Wow… could you look any more mob boss like?
At least the NRA can probably rest fairly easy for the time being. Andrew Cuomo’s far too busy being his own worst enemy to take them down.
Please keep talking. https://t.co/kERaVHgw1o
