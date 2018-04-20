Andrew Cuomo’s not afraid to declare his status as an “undocumented person,” and he’s not afraid to take on the NRA:

Beg your pardon, Governor?

Trending

Not to mention creepy.

At least the NRA can probably rest fairly easy for the time being. Andrew Cuomo’s far too busy being his own worst enemy to take them down.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoextremistNRA