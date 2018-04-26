James Comey’s book tour barnstorming continues this week, and last night the former FBI director was on CNN and spelled out why he thinks Hillary Clinton was far more qualified than Donald Trump. Don’t be drinking anything when you read this:

Comey says he didn't vote in the 2016 election, but "Hillary Clinton is more meshed in, trained in, respectful of the norms and traditions that I'm so worried about being eroded today" #ComeyTownHall https://t.co/eXfzc7F9o5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2018

Comey sure is working hard to endear himself to Dems, but Donald Trump Jr. ripped Comey’s comment to shreds:

Great American norms & traditions like taking hammers to iPhones, bleach bitting hard drives,and destroying 30,000 documents under subpoena.

Yea Ok!!! https://t.co/3k20I3EXKP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2018

Well sure, there’s that stuff.

Was Comey actually paying attention in 2015 & 2016 (not to mention previous decades)?

Translation: Washington Swamp had it so good. https://t.co/NuB8aTgz7B — WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) April 26, 2018

LOL.

***

Related:

James Comey’s DC Newseum book party draws ’90 percent reporters’ (plus Donna Brazile & James Clapper)