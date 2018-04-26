James Comey’s book tour barnstorming continues this week, and last night the former FBI director was on CNN and spelled out why he thinks Hillary Clinton was far more qualified than Donald Trump. Don’t be drinking anything when you read this:

Comey sure is working hard to endear himself to Dems, but Donald Trump Jr. ripped Comey’s comment to shreds:

Well sure, there’s that stuff.

Was Comey actually paying attention in 2015 & 2016 (not to mention previous decades)?

LOL.

***

