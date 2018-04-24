At the White House Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife. Meanwhile, nearby, former FBI Director James Comey’s book tour took him to the Newseum:

Many reporters, as well as some names we’ve heard a lot about thanks to the 2016 election, were on hand:

Is Brazile complaining again that Democrats were “crime victims” in 2016?

Here’s the drink menu. See what they did there?

Looks like a good time at the Comey party. Well, maybe, maybe not:

Anybody at Newseum wanting a break from the Comey buzz had an option:

