At the White House Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife. Meanwhile, nearby, former FBI Director James Comey’s book tour took him to the Newseum:
“I wrote this book because I got fired…to make good out of having to leave the FBI” – Comey at his DC book party drinking wine out of a paper cup pic.twitter.com/brVUh1XzuR
— Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) April 24, 2018
Tonight at his party @Comey drank red wine from a paper cup in an homage to erstwhile fbi Director @Comey. Meanwhile, lyin lion comey was asked by newseum staff to maintain a safe distance. pic.twitter.com/rvNn8S3Z0z
— amanda whiting (@amandamwhiting) April 25, 2018
Many reporters, as well as some names we’ve heard a lot about thanks to the 2016 election, were on hand:
At Comey book party. At Newseum. Political and government figures present = Donna Brazile and James Clapper. Lots of journalists and DC party types. Comey joked about drinking wine in coffee cup and getting fired. pic.twitter.com/cxLEIGFjR8
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 25, 2018
Comey is tall and this book party is 90% reporters. pic.twitter.com/OPVfHoL1MD
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) April 24, 2018
spotted at the Comey book party, two figures from the 2016 campaign: Comey and Donna Brazile pic.twitter.com/9QUQDcJ6Q0
— Robert Costa (@costareports) April 24, 2018
Is Brazile complaining again that Democrats were “crime victims” in 2016?
Here’s the drink menu. See what they did there?
Showboat on the Rocks: Drink menu at James Comey's book party. pic.twitter.com/I7T4bykNHR
— Jess Bravin (@JessBravin) April 25, 2018
And here are the cocktails at Comey’s book party pic.twitter.com/yR04DYNRk6
— Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) April 24, 2018
Looks like a good time at the Comey party. Well, maybe, maybe not:
jeebus this is depressing https://t.co/WVc3zOeuZD
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 24, 2018
Pictured: Dante's little-known 10th Circle of Hell https://t.co/bpmfH64iFX
— Azathoth (@ArkhamRealty) April 25, 2018
Anybody at Newseum wanting a break from the Comey buzz had an option:
A couple of rockin’ parties happening at the Newseum tonight. The Comey book party and this: pic.twitter.com/hrndJICXWF
— Ben Terris (@bterris) April 24, 2018
