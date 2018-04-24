At the White House Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife. Meanwhile, nearby, former FBI Director James Comey’s book tour took him to the Newseum:

“I wrote this book because I got fired…to make good out of having to leave the FBI” – Comey at his DC book party drinking wine out of a paper cup pic.twitter.com/brVUh1XzuR — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) April 24, 2018

Tonight at his party @Comey drank red wine from a paper cup in an homage to erstwhile fbi Director @Comey. Meanwhile, lyin lion comey was asked by newseum staff to maintain a safe distance. pic.twitter.com/rvNn8S3Z0z — amanda whiting (@amandamwhiting) April 25, 2018

Many reporters, as well as some names we’ve heard a lot about thanks to the 2016 election, were on hand:

At Comey book party. At Newseum. Political and government figures present = Donna Brazile and James Clapper. Lots of journalists and DC party types. Comey joked about drinking wine in coffee cup and getting fired. pic.twitter.com/cxLEIGFjR8 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 25, 2018

Comey is tall and this book party is 90% reporters. pic.twitter.com/OPVfHoL1MD — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) April 24, 2018

spotted at the Comey book party, two figures from the 2016 campaign: Comey and Donna Brazile pic.twitter.com/9QUQDcJ6Q0 — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 24, 2018

Is Brazile complaining again that Democrats were “crime victims” in 2016?

Here’s the drink menu. See what they did there?

Showboat on the Rocks: Drink menu at James Comey's book party. pic.twitter.com/I7T4bykNHR — Jess Bravin (@JessBravin) April 25, 2018

And here are the cocktails at Comey’s book party pic.twitter.com/yR04DYNRk6 — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) April 24, 2018

Looks like a good time at the Comey party. Well, maybe, maybe not:

jeebus this is depressing https://t.co/WVc3zOeuZD — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 24, 2018

Pictured: Dante's little-known 10th Circle of Hell https://t.co/bpmfH64iFX — Azathoth (@ArkhamRealty) April 25, 2018

Anybody at Newseum wanting a break from the Comey buzz had an option:

A couple of rockin’ parties happening at the Newseum tonight. The Comey book party and this: pic.twitter.com/hrndJICXWF — Ben Terris (@bterris) April 24, 2018

***

