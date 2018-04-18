Former FBI Director James Comey’s book went on sale this week. In Washington, DC, booksellers were reportedly bracing for a crowd that didn’t come — at least when it comes to people who weren’t curious journalists:

DC booksellers expected "Fire and Fury" crowds for the release of James Comey's book. Instead, they got mostly journalists https://t.co/3Gg9V1HxFC pic.twitter.com/WDBAg0I8nI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 17, 2018

Tbh @aliceblloyd's reporting is far more entertaining: "By around 12:30 a.m., she generously estimates they’ve sold 12, maybe 15." https://t.co/IXac8dMc8s — Holmes (@HolmesLybrand) April 18, 2018

#SadTrumbone

Oh schadenfreude, you capricious sprite! https://t.co/tOBXIpR5Vx — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 18, 2018

Well put!

They expected the base of the Democrat party in DC and they got it. https://t.co/FA17TEr9UX — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 18, 2018

Was it worth it, Jimbo? https://t.co/vCgpshkZMk — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 18, 2018

HAHAHAHAHA … after the "Fire and Fury" stupidity and scam … No-One is interested in being "Scammed" again … Mr Comey, nobody is taking your whining seriously … — Dr Art (@ArtVuilleumier) April 18, 2018

… who will then interview each other and write stories declaring it the most talked-about book of the year https://t.co/HxSSfIvsjC — John Hayward (@Doc_0) April 18, 2018

Journos were also a big part of the sales (and promotion) of “Fire & Fury.”