The Justice Department delivered the James Comey memos to Congress, and not long after that they were obtained by some media outlets and made public.

Here's the screencaps for each page of the #ComeyMemos pic.twitter.com/7IY0gilGKa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2018

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson shared GOP Rep. Devin Nunes’ summary of the memos in just a few tweets.

Must read thread https://t.co/TTgJXUtlAX — Freedom Fighter Bear 🐻 (@LoriDav04071591) April 20, 2018

READ THE WHOLE THREAD https://t.co/rYBNur6z5X — Conservative Gal (@lheyn55) April 20, 2018

Comey memos have been reviewed by several Repub members of Congress: Judiciary Comm Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), House Oversight and Government Reform Comm Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), and House Permanent Select Comm on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Ca.) (cont) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 20, 2018

Here’s the House Intelligence Committee chairman’s summary, via Attkisson:

2-Statement from Republican chairmen: "These [Comey} memos are significant for both what is in them and what is not…[They] show the President made clear he wanted allegations of collusion, coordination, and conspiracy between his campaign and Russia fully investigated." (cont) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 20, 2018

3-"The [Comey] memos also made clear the "cloud" President Trump wanted lifted was not the Russian interference in the 2016 election cloud, rather it was the salacious, unsubstantiated allegations related to personal conduct leveled in the dossier." (cont) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 20, 2018

4-"The memos also show former Director Comey never wrote that he felt obstructed or threatened… he never once mentioned the most relevant fact of all, which was whether he felt obstructed in his investigation." (cont) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 20, 2018

6-"[Comey] chose not to memorialize conversations with President Obama, Attorney General Lynch, Secretary Clinton, Andrew McCabe or others, but he immediately began to memorialize conversations with President Trump. (cont) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 20, 2018

7-"It is significant former Director Comey made no effort to memorialize conversations w/ former Attorney General Lynch despite concerns apparently significant enough to warrant his unprecedented appropriation of the charging decision away from her and the [Justice Dept]" (cont) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 20, 2018

8-"The memos show Comey was blind to biases within the FBI and had terrible judgment with respect to his deputy Andrew McCabe. On multiple occasions he, in his own words, defended the character of McCabe after President Trump questioned McCabe." (cont) — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 20, 2018

9-"[Comey] leaked at least one of these memos for the stated purpose of spurring the appointment of Special Counsel, yet he took no steps to spur the appointment of Special Counsel when he had significant concerns about the objectivity of… Attorney General Loretta Lynch." — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) April 20, 2018

The Dem spin machine will no doubt come up with a takeaway far different than that one.

Wow! What a great summary. — Connie Harmon (@pelicanla) April 20, 2018

Stay tuned!

***

Related:

Is Comey memo about beautiful Russian hookers some sort of smoking gun? (Plus bonus Tom Arnold)