The Justice Department delivered the James Comey memos to Congress, and not long after that they were obtained by some media outlets and made public.

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson shared GOP Rep. Devin Nunes’ summary of the memos in just a few tweets.

Here’s the House Intelligence Committee chairman’s summary, via Attkisson:

The Dem spin machine will no doubt come up with a takeaway far different than that one.

Stay tuned!

