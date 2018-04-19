In case you hadn’t heard, the (redacted) James Comey memos have been released to Congress and have already leaked to the press. The Associated Press, for example, thought this tidbit was of particular news value:

BREAKING: Comey memo: Trump said Vladimir Putin told him, 'We have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world' — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) April 20, 2018

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump, though, thinks he might have found a smoking gun in that memo that might prove Trump has lied about his interactions with Vladimir Putin:

Trump on February 8, 2017 told Comey that Putin told him “we have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world.” Unless I’m mistaken, they’d only officially spoken once at that point, in a call on Jan. 28. Putin talked about hookers in his first call with the new president? — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 20, 2018

This is a HUGE revelation. Trump admitted to Comey that he and Putin had talked AND that Trump & Putin had discussed hookers. This admission was during the same period of time when Trump was publicly denying ever talking to Putin. Wow! The Steele dossier looks spot on https://t.co/GK9iYNxI4j — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) April 20, 2018

Why won’t anybody take Tom Arnold seriously?

Jeez @bpump for the 1000th tweet Putin-Trump speakerphone call during Pee Pee Tape preproduction meeting at Moscow Ritz 2013 Miss Universe. #MuellerKnows https://t.co/YDHO7Lox2w — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 20, 2018

Literally the day prior, Trump had tweeted that he didn’t know Putin. https://t.co/R7OFha2r9U — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 20, 2018

Politico’s Kyle Cheney noticed the same thing:

Trump told Comey on 2/8/17 that Putin once told him Russian hookers are the most beautiful in the world. Is there a record of Trump/Putin having spoken before Trump took office? pic.twitter.com/oBGe5iI3vh — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 20, 2018

Whoa! So Trump had spoken to Putin previously — about hookers? Or hookers just came up in their first phone call?

Joel Pollack says not so fast:

Did Comey actually remember Trump saying this? (Did Trump remember Putin saying it?) Because literally days before this conversation, Putin made an identical remark in public about Russian prostitutes. Putin: "they are the best in the world, of course."https://t.co/U78RdoE9Bh https://t.co/HUYTLunKDg — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) April 20, 2018

The Telegraph reported at the time:

Speaking at a press conference with Molodovia’s President Igor Dodon in the Kremlin on Tuesday, Mr. Putin said the [Christopher Steele] dossier was “an obvious fake” and ridiculed the suggestion that the Russian secret services “chase after every American billionaire”. He also suggested Mr. Trump would not have fallen for a honey trap if one had been laid, asking: “He arrived here and immediately ran off to meet Moscow prostitutes?” “This is an adult and, moreover, a man who for many years has organised beauty contests. He socialised with the most beautiful women in the world. I can hardly imagine he rushed to the hotel to meet our girls of lower social responsibility — even though they are the best in the world, of course.”

Putin has said this in public multiple times. This is deliberate @AP corruption. What is the context? https://t.co/axdDPfC2ko — Lee Doren (@LDoren) April 20, 2018

Maybe it’ll come up in future interviews on Comey’s book tour.

Or maybe Putin did bring up hookers on their phone call?

Bringing up Russian hookers to Trump a month after BuzzFeed published the pee tape claims is a very Putin move, like when he brought his dog to a meeting with Merkel (who's terrified of dogs) https://t.co/f18FQgG7Nc — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 20, 2018

Hmm …

A couple of people have noted this interview with Putin: https://t.co/YPyeqrY3GJ Possible Trump said something like “Putin says that…” and Comey misinterpreted? — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 20, 2018

Stay tuned for blanket coverage of the Comey memos on your favorite cable news station!

Sounds like we need some kind of ratings listitcle of countries with beautiful hookers — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 20, 2018

Related: