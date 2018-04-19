In case you hadn’t heard, the (redacted) James Comey memos have been released to Congress and have already leaked to the press. The Associated Press, for example, thought this tidbit was of particular news value:

The Washington Post’s Philip Bump, though, thinks he might have found a smoking gun in that memo that might prove Trump has lied about his interactions with Vladimir Putin:

Politico’s Kyle Cheney noticed the same thing:

Whoa! So Trump had spoken to Putin previously — about hookers? Or hookers just came up in their first phone call?

Joel Pollack says not so fast:

The Telegraph reported at the time:

Speaking at a press conference with Molodovia’s President Igor Dodon in the Kremlin on Tuesday, Mr. Putin said the [Christopher Steele] dossier was “an obvious fake” and ridiculed the suggestion that the Russian secret services “chase after every American billionaire”.

He also suggested Mr. Trump would not have fallen for a honey trap if one had been laid, asking: “He arrived here and immediately ran off to meet Moscow prostitutes?”

“This is an adult and, moreover, a man who for many years has organised beauty contests. He socialised with the most beautiful women in the world. I can hardly imagine he rushed to the hotel to meet our girls of lower social responsibility — even though they are the best in the world, of course.”

Maybe it’ll come up in future interviews on Comey’s book tour.

Or maybe Putin did bring up hookers on their phone call?

Hmm …

Stay tuned for blanket coverage of the Comey memos on your favorite cable news station!

 

