Michael Cohen is in court today in New York while Stormy Daniels is among those in attendance. Here’s why:

Cohen is asking Judge Kimba Wood to bar prosecutors from getting the first look at client files seized from him by the FBI last week. A lawyer for the president, Joanna Hendon, on Sunday filed a motion asking the judge to grant the president the privilege of reviewing the documents first.

The hearings follow the April 9 raids, in which federal agents seized materials from seized materials Cohen’s office, home, hotel room and electronic devices.

Outside the courthouse, the appearance by Stormy Daniels caused the media to chase her into the building, all while former NY Gov. Eliot Spitzer was interviewed outside. It was pretty much a three-ring circus, and then some:

Spitzer’s appearance, in particular, was mock-tastic:

***

