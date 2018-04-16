Michael Cohen is in court today in New York while Stormy Daniels is among those in attendance. Here’s why:

Cohen is asking Judge Kimba Wood to bar prosecutors from getting the first look at client files seized from him by the FBI last week. A lawyer for the president, Joanna Hendon, on Sunday filed a motion asking the judge to grant the president the privilege of reviewing the documents first. The hearings follow the April 9 raids, in which federal agents seized materials from seized materials Cohen’s office, home, hotel room and electronic devices.

Outside the courthouse, the appearance by Stormy Daniels caused the media to chase her into the building, all while former NY Gov. Eliot Spitzer was interviewed outside. It was pretty much a three-ring circus, and then some:

.@EliotSpitzer outside federal court says he agrees with @Comey that “Trump is a stain in the presidency.” Big media presence for @MichaelCohen212 & @StormyDaniels court appearance pic.twitter.com/pWE3DIK4Jo — Edgar Sandoval (@edjsandoval) April 16, 2018

Spitzer’s appearance, in particular, was mock-tastic:

Maybe sit this one out, champ https://t.co/2ST0HWHoLc — Just J.J. (@J_Dot_J) April 16, 2018

Given his own glass house, maybe Spitzer could have chosen a venue other than a @StormyDaniels court appearance to make his point? https://t.co/EbM1W1C5qg — Jason Altmire (@jasonaltmire) April 16, 2018

Client #9, wasn't that your name, @EliotSpitzer? These depraved deviants have zero self awareness. Zero. https://t.co/20Jjpqby4x — BlueReaganite (@ThinBlueLR) April 16, 2018

Spitzer heard there was a hearing involving disgraced politicians who slept with women that have sex for money and just assumed he was supposed to have been present. — Prune Tracy (@IgnitionJReilly) April 16, 2018

***

Related:

‘MERRY LITMAS’! Michael Cohen’s third client REVEALED — and it’s ‘going to BREAK THE INTERNET’