Kellyanne Conway is slamming some media reports for taking comments she made about James Comey and the election out of context:

This misleading headline should include an eye roll and question mark. Point I made on 3 shows is that we are supposed to believe THIS guy swung an election? I don't think so. Kellyanne Conway slams Comey: 'This guy swung an election' – ABC News https://t.co/f0GdDE6Tvd — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 16, 2018

Kellyanne Conway tells us she was being tongue-in-cheek about Comey throwing the election. “I rolled my eyes and said really, this guy swung an election? It was sarcastic,” https://t.co/uGxPEozyuY — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 16, 2018

Former Obama adviser Dan Pfieffer added this:

But to clear, Comey did almost certainly swing the election to Trump https://t.co/jvO37yPlaW — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 16, 2018

Really? That deserves a little further examination:

Show your work. Why would there be a need for Comey? — Rob Solo (@robsolo) April 16, 2018

Yes, “why” indeed?

Hillary doesn’t put classified information on a thumb drive or a laptop of her aides sexually perverted husband, then there’s no Comey. You guys will learn to deal with that fact eventually. https://t.co/hmlxR254HU — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2018

In other words, What Happened? Hillary happened!

member that press conference James Comey held and told Hillary to call a portion of the American electorate deplorable or not to visit the state of Wisconsin for over a 100 days? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2018

Because it had nothing to do with Hillary and her crimes. Deleting emails, smashing phones, etc. The FBI/Comey had no influence on our voting. Hillary is as corrupt as the day is long. She lost. Get over it. https://t.co/ibcwxK2Uer — Jacquelyn 🐾🐾🐬 (@JackiePeters55) April 16, 2018

To be even more clear, if Comey had done his job originally, Hillary would have been in jail instead of running for president. https://t.co/gp9aK9ptIt — Tom (@tomroy22) April 16, 2018

But Hillary is the one who mishandled classified info. Was he supposed to stay quiet about it? — dicentra ن (@dicentra33) April 16, 2018

#Crickets

***

Related:

HOT TAKE: Dan Pfeiffer says if MLK were alive today, Paul Ryan would consider him an antifa member

CNN contributor Dan Pfeiffer theorizes why he and Democrats hate the president