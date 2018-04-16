Kellyanne Conway is slamming some media reports for taking comments she made about James Comey and the election out of context:

Former Obama adviser Dan Pfieffer added this:

Trending

Really? That deserves a little further examination:

Yes, “why” indeed?

In other words, What Happened? Hillary happened!

#Crickets

***

Related:

HOT TAKE: Dan Pfeiffer says if MLK were alive today, Paul Ryan would consider him an antifa member

CNN contributor Dan Pfeiffer theorizes why he and Democrats hate the president

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionAnthony WeinerDan PfeifferDonald TrumpFBIHillary Clintonhillary's private serverHuma AbedinJames Comey