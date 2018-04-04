So where did we end up with antifa? We remember last summer when people like Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon were comparing antifa to the veterans who stormed the beach at Normandy. Remember this?

Which was weird, because antifa really didn’t resemble that effort at all — instead, it looked like a bunch of far-left thugs in black hoodies burning down a campus and smashing ATMs and storefronts because Milo Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak.

So now it’s the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, and of course, many politicians are paying their respects. Speaker Paul Ryan offered this:

That, in turn, compelled former Barack Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer to offer up this hot take:

Um … no? That’s ridiculous: no one is even calling Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota a member of antifa, even though he proudly held up a copy of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” and posted it on Twitter.

No, you actually have to grab a homemade shield and slap on some black hockey pads and get in the fight if you want to be considered antifa. Burning trash in the street helps too, and maybe throwing bottles of urine at cops.

Maybe check with Rep. Joe Kennedy on that one?

