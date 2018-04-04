So where did we end up with antifa? We remember last summer when people like Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon were comparing antifa to the veterans who stormed the beach at Normandy. Remember this?

Also confronted the Nazis without a permit: pic.twitter.com/3c2f3X9slC — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 16, 2017

Which was weird, because antifa really didn’t resemble that effort at all — instead, it looked like a bunch of far-left thugs in black hoodies burning down a campus and smashing ATMs and storefronts because Milo Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak.

So now it’s the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, and of course, many politicians are paying their respects. Speaker Paul Ryan offered this:

Martin Luther King Jr. was taken from us far too soon, but his work endures and his vision of liberty and opportunity for all inspires us still. Congress will soon honor Dr. King in the Capitol, where the civil rights legislation he fought for became a reality. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 4, 2018

That, in turn, compelled former Barack Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer to offer up this hot take:

If Martin Luther King was alive today and fighting for civil rights and economic justice, Paul Ryan and his party would say he was a member of Antifa https://t.co/GdbTIAR7WH — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 4, 2018

Um … no? That’s ridiculous: no one is even calling Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota a member of antifa, even though he proudly held up a copy of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” and posted it on Twitter.

No, you actually have to grab a homemade shield and slap on some black hockey pads and get in the fight if you want to be considered antifa. Burning trash in the street helps too, and maybe throwing bottles of urine at cops.

Highly unlikely as Antifa are mostly affluent white kids https://t.co/MmFn96wt8G — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 4, 2018

He didn’t sneak around in a mask hitting unarmed bystanders with bicycle locks, so not a great analogy. https://t.co/5Z497Jo40Z — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) April 4, 2018

I don't recall MLK silencing speech and calling for violence, so no, they probably wouldn't https://t.co/AxrSwVmkEp — Contributing Editor at Vanity Fair (@HashtagGriswold) April 4, 2018

"Nonviolence is a powerful and just weapon, which cuts without wounding and ennobles the man who wields it." – MLK "Punch Nazis" – Antifa https://t.co/xpzHElSOf3 — Mo Mo (@molratty) April 4, 2018

Bullshit. He'd never have associated himself w fascist thugs who use violence to suppress speech https://t.co/XzuDkpyAuW — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) April 4, 2018

indeed, i believe it was MLK who once said, "Milo Yiannopoulos has no business speaking at Berkeley. Comrades, burn some garbage cans for justice." https://t.co/zsiBjNlPSA — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 4, 2018

Yeah, no, that wouldn’t happen. You seem to be missing the whole violence/non-violence distinction. But you know who *was* arrested for being part of an Antifa riot? Tim Kaine’s son. https://t.co/QOopCnxz0T — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 4, 2018

Yeah, I’m going to say you haven’t a clue as what MLK stood for. https://t.co/7R3qfOSrMn — MrScience_ (@mrscience_) April 4, 2018

All you're doing is displaying a stunning ignorance about who King was and what his ideals were. https://t.co/ahxmun53F3 — The Wanderer (@EDMLive) April 4, 2018

If Martin Luther King was alive today, he’d be among he first and loudest to condemn Antifa. https://t.co/PkGfNnnkJM — Ty (@Ty_Atty) April 4, 2018

Antifa openly espouses violence. MLK despised violence at all costs. This isn't hard. https://t.co/YwwLsvhxwq — Adam Mayer (@adamfmayer) April 4, 2018

He is comparing MLK to Anitfa. This is modern liberalism. Good luck with that. https://t.co/ZPTjCBXmEW — J.R.S (@_JRS79) April 4, 2018

Bitter fantasizing is all they ever had, and all they ever will have. https://t.co/Lf3ciXJLoI — Jor El (@JorElishere) April 4, 2018

And this is why I spend less time on Twitter. Good night, everyone! https://t.co/burBwHE50p — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) April 4, 2018

Didn’t the Kennedy Administration have the FBI wiretap MLK because they thought he was “dangerous”? https://t.co/s1rHdzvW0Q — Ryan Self (@ryan531F) April 4, 2018

Maybe check with Rep. Joe Kennedy on that one?

You were the party of George Wallace and Bull Connor. Need I say more? https://t.co/sE3okY8X5N — Milos Lazarevic (@miloslazaNBG22) April 4, 2018

You might want to sit this one out, son. Your party was then wearing white hoods and burning crosses. https://t.co/XC4H47XJhz — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) April 4, 2018

