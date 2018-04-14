Something fairly amusing has been spotted:

Ted Lieu's hypocrisy, exposed in two tweets 👇 https://t.co/sO2jj5jyi9 — Vachel Lindsay (@_VachelLindsay_) April 14, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu is a very vocal critic of President Trump, and that criticism has escalated since the U.S. (along with the U.K. and France) launched missile strikes on chemical weapons facilities in Syria:

Use of force by @realDonaldTrump against Syria is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. This is not self defense & no AUMF covers it. Use of chemical weapons is horrific. But our Constitution does not allow @POTUS to attack a country–which has not attacked the US–without Congressional approval. https://t.co/frC6XaizX5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 14, 2018

“UNCONSTITUTIONAL”? Well, the California Democrat was spotted taking a different tone on unilateral executive branch military action depending on which party’s in the White House:

Once more for posterity, here’s Lieu’s tweet about after Trump announced a U.S./U.K./France coalition struck Syria:

But during Obama’s presidency, Lieu took a very different tone:

I believe it is unwise to strike #Syria. But if US is going to, I sure hope POTUS on Tuesday says he is seeking to destroy Assad's regime. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 8, 2013

What a shocking double standard! No, not really.

First piece of advice:

Lieu will probably outdo himself before too long.

***

