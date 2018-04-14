Something fairly amusing has been spotted:

Rep. Ted Lieu is a very vocal critic of President Trump, and that criticism has escalated since the U.S. (along with the U.K. and France) launched missile strikes on chemical weapons facilities in Syria:

“UNCONSTITUTIONAL”? Well, the California Democrat was spotted taking a different tone on unilateral executive branch military action depending on which party’s in the White House:

Once more for posterity, here’s Lieu’s tweet about after Trump announced a U.S./U.K./France coalition struck Syria:

But during Obama’s presidency, Lieu took a very different tone:

What a shocking double standard! No, not really.

Lieu will probably outdo himself before too long.

