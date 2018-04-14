Something fairly amusing has been spotted:
Ted Lieu's hypocrisy, exposed in two tweets 👇 https://t.co/sO2jj5jyi9
— Vachel Lindsay (@_VachelLindsay_) April 14, 2018
Rep. Ted Lieu is a very vocal critic of President Trump, and that criticism has escalated since the U.S. (along with the U.K. and France) launched missile strikes on chemical weapons facilities in Syria:
Use of force by @realDonaldTrump against Syria is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. This is not self defense & no AUMF covers it. Use of chemical weapons is horrific. But our Constitution does not allow @POTUS to attack a country–which has not attacked the US–without Congressional approval. https://t.co/frC6XaizX5
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 14, 2018
“UNCONSTITUTIONAL”? Well, the California Democrat was spotted taking a different tone on unilateral executive branch military action depending on which party’s in the White House:
This is hypocrite @tedlieu in his darkest, dimmest hour. Two different presidents. Two different positions. #Syria #SyriaStrikes #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder #LiberalLogic #FlipFlop pic.twitter.com/altCkEOYZZ
— Brian Folks™️ (@RightFolks) April 14, 2018
Once more for posterity, here’s Lieu’s tweet about after Trump announced a U.S./U.K./France coalition struck Syria:
Use of force by @realDonaldTrump against Syria is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. This is not self defense & no AUMF covers it. Use of chemical weapons is horrific. But our Constitution does not allow @POTUS to attack a country–which has not attacked the US–without Congressional approval. https://t.co/frC6XaizX5
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 14, 2018
But during Obama’s presidency, Lieu took a very different tone:
I believe it is unwise to strike #Syria. But if US is going to, I sure hope POTUS on Tuesday says he is seeking to destroy Assad's regime.
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 8, 2013
What a shocking double standard! No, not really.
First piece of advice:
Always assume @tedlieu is full of crap.
Second piece of advice:
There is no other advice needed regarding @tedlieu https://t.co/NeGbKlB9Ko
— Brad Slager – Rampage Beast! 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) April 14, 2018
What else do you expect from this delusional horse's patoot? https://t.co/SqejSZ3IHI
— Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) April 15, 2018
Lieu will probably outdo himself before too long.
***
Related:
‘BURN!’ Ted Lieu tries to pull ‘classified info’ rank on Alan Dershowitz, gets smacked down HARD