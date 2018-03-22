It all started with President Trump quoting Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz:

…there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!” So stated by Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu of the California #Resistance tried to pull rank when it comes to who knows what:

Dear @AlanDersh: I have attended classified briefings & reviewed classified materials. There is no other way to say this: You have no idea what you are talking about. As a professor, you should know better than to make statements when you are missing large pieces of information https://t.co/A6ssbCve9I — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 21, 2018

Considering progressives like Lieu are often the ones trying to play the “authoritarian” card against Trump, Dershowitz’s response turns those kinds of accusations against the president into projection writ large:

Invoking classified material is the last refuge of tyrants. Transparency and accountability are essential to democracy. https://t.co/J5Z9sFry2y — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) March 22, 2018

Ouch! Lieu might need some balm for that…

Without a doubt.

Thanks for saying that! Especially to that arrogant Ted "Loony " Lieu! — Norm (@butchy1366) March 22, 2018

@tedlieu in over his head when he is talking to Alan Dershowitz — Denette (@lilydaisyjoy) March 22, 2018

@tedlieu you have met your match with @AlanDersh , his point is so spot on. Your tactics are Soviet/Communist. Clarity, and openness are needed now more than ever. How dare you hide behind "secrets" told by liars!!! https://t.co/NMvKZBL7Px — Wynthorp (@wynthorp) March 22, 2018