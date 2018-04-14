The Russian Ambassador to the United Nations has condemned the U.S., U.K. and France strikes on chemical weapon facilities in Syria, and wants the U.N. to do the same:

The Russian ambassador at the UNSC meeting described the US-led strikes on Syrian as “hooliganism” https://t.co/oywDSh0mnq pic.twitter.com/4XJJtgYNaB — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 14, 2018

Russian ambassador to UN says he will call for a vote on this Security Council draft resolution which condemns aggression against #Syria & demands US & its allies “refrain from any further use of force in violation of international law and the UN Charter” pic.twitter.com/IlKOROs0Ba — Melissa Kent (@KentUNCBC) April 14, 2018

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, hammered the Russian response and also reminded Assad and everyone else that under the current administration, red lines will be enforced:

UN ambassador Nikki Haley to security council: When Pres. Trump draws a red line, he enforces it. “We are locked and loaded.” — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) April 14, 2018

Nikki Haley takes a swipe at Obama in remarks to UN Security Council on responding to Syria: When Trump draws a red line, he enforces a red line — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) April 14, 2018

Watch:

Nikki Haley: "I spoke to the president this morning, and he said 'if the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded." https://t.co/QBeUOhJIgM pic.twitter.com/erpOEV7zrV — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2018

Here’s Haley’s full address to the U.N.:

"When our president draws a red line, our president enforces the red line." WATCH: U.S. Ambassador to the @UN @nikkihaley's full remarks at the Security Council. https://t.co/dNkJVXcN1g pic.twitter.com/US6XNSudky — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2018

