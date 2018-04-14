The Russian Ambassador to the United Nations has condemned the U.S., U.K. and France strikes on chemical weapon facilities in Syria, and wants the U.N. to do the same:

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, hammered the Russian response and also reminded Assad and everyone else that under the current administration, red lines will be enforced:

Here’s Haley’s full address to the U.N.:

