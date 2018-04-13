Claims made by former FBI Director James Comey in his upcoming book and a new interview caused President Trump to respond this way on Twitter:

Those tweets set off frequent Trump critic and former CIA Director John Brennan, who delivered another dramatic sounding warning to the president:

Consider Brennan NOT a fan of Trump:

Brennan should leave himself a little room for extra drama instead of dialing it up to eleven every time.

