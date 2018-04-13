Claims made by former FBI Director James Comey in his upcoming book and a new interview caused President Trump to respond this way on Twitter:

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Those tweets set off frequent Trump critic and former CIA Director John Brennan, who delivered another dramatic sounding warning to the president:

Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey. As the greatest Nation history has known, we have the opportunity to emerge from this nightmare stronger & more committed to ensuring a better life for all Americans, including those you have so tragically deceived. https://t.co/eC6LATH2Gd — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 13, 2018

Consider Brennan NOT a fan of Trump:

Now that you've put down the thesaurus, are you ready to show us evidence of collusion, or nah? https://t.co/c5xoCpCRFn — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 13, 2018

Given Comey's and Brennan's obvious hatred for @RealDonaldTrump it is no surprise they misused the agencies they ran to target him. #ThanksObama https://t.co/ZBIaLRSzyr — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 13, 2018

our lives got better the second this guy and Comey were out. They are deep state operatives who enjoyed their power and control. They are like children throwing tantrums as they're exposed for who they really are. Get lost! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bMF5HfBiP2 — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 13, 2018

This guy definitely wasn’t partisan when he was the director of the CIA. No, sir. https://t.co/7BSsyq0cIB — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 13, 2018

Me: Can you pass the mayo? Brennan: https://t.co/afHoNquNam — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 13, 2018

Brennan should leave himself a little room for extra drama instead of dialing it up to eleven every time.