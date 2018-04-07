Former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox, frequently expresses his outrage over President Trump’s border policies. Fox is now selling this t-shirt he said is to raise money for his foundation:

Thank you for all your support! @centrofox was built on the foundation of empowering leaders to take charge and give back to their communities. Help me continue to spread the message of compassion for others, by getting this apparel at https://t.co/lRhyRIWF1m pic.twitter.com/3lVcGyTLjx — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 6, 2018

Sheesh. Stay classy!

Incredible how many people are grifting off Hate Trump. https://t.co/QNAJPVSqFI — eric (@eriContrarian) April 7, 2018

Not to mention how they’re doing it:

He’s raising money with a shirt that shows a poopy American flag diaper. Hate Trump if you want, but this is too far. https://t.co/lFHa7yRr82 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 7, 2018

Unreal.

Compassion? Hell your own people don't even want to stay in Mexico.. So why don't you work at making Mexico great for starters go after your drug lords..😉 — Melissa (@itlleprcn) April 7, 2018

***

