We already knew that Vicente Fox Quesada was a huge fan of the U.S. keeping the Obama-era DACA program in place — after all, why would the former president of Mexico want American-raised DREAMers to be returned to Mexico to contribute to Mexico’s greatness? For a former president, the guy seems awfully unconcerned over the stream of Mexican citizens trying to escape the country to flee to the U.S.

So it’s no surprise that Fox was triggered by President Trump’s ill-advised comment about the rush of immigrants from “shithole countries.”

Good question: with what authority does he proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not? Well, the title of “president” suggests something, although courts are quick to step in every time Trump tries to implement a temporary travel ban from certain countries with poor vetting records.

Fox just wants to help make America great again by dictating U.S. immigration policy from south of the border.

Nah, Americans love Mexico, and they’re loving Fox’s tweet and wish he could run for office here in the States.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

