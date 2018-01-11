We already knew that Vicente Fox Quesada was a huge fan of the U.S. keeping the Obama-era DACA program in place — after all, why would the former president of Mexico want American-raised DREAMers to be returned to Mexico to contribute to Mexico’s greatness? For a former president, the guy seems awfully unconcerned over the stream of Mexican citizens trying to escape the country to flee to the U.S.

So it’s no surprise that Fox was triggered by President Trump’s ill-advised comment about the rush of immigrants from “shithole countries.”

.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 11, 2018

Good question: with what authority does he proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not? Well, the title of “president” suggests something, although courts are quick to step in every time Trump tries to implement a temporary travel ban from certain countries with poor vetting records.

I'm always amazed at how these outsiders are so vitally concerned with America's well-being. https://t.co/WUf8QwWimH — Irrational Girl (@_Wuthering) January 11, 2018

Fox just wants to help make America great again by dictating U.S. immigration policy from south of the border.

"With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America" asks the former President of … Mexico. pic.twitter.com/KBO2UHo0Dh — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 12, 2018

"With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not?"

It's codified in the law that the president has full authority over who comes here and who does not. You're a bozo. Get lost. https://t.co/EqFbtSfP4Q — Kim Priestap (@kimpriestap) January 11, 2018

1. The authority of the office of the president of the United States 2. The plenary power of the office to enforce immigration laws. 3. Pipe down, quesadilla. Your country is a disaster. https://t.co/FmlKy18LKE — Gavin (@SnarkActual) January 12, 2018

A former President of a #Shithole. Who used illegal immigration to the States as an excuse to not make his country anymore of a shithole for the native populace. So he could continue to be on the payroll of the cartels. https://t.co/C5Cpma7mIi — Jason Kost (@KostJason) January 12, 2018

Mexico is a shithole narco state thanks to criminals like you afraid of drug dealers https://t.co/cFr4GioxWC — Big Blue 11 (@BigBlue1180) January 11, 2018

It can't possibly be shittier than Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Sinaloa, and the other drug-infested states in the country *that you ran* https://t.co/IbEvx5tpDK — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 11, 2018

I think you should sit this one out [former president of shithole country thats people are fleeing in droves] https://t.co/EBClOe1rTr — 🇺🇸 Consmover 🇺🇸 (@consmover) January 11, 2018

Nah, Americans love Mexico, and they’re loving Fox’s tweet and wish he could run for office here in the States.

A REAL president weighs in and knocks a racist in their shithole mouth. https://t.co/cNsA2vxflB — Tblack301 (@Tblack301) January 11, 2018

Vincente Fox for US president https://t.co/Sm8zKSg2VJ — new year full of spiders (@exoditedragon) January 11, 2018

I think Vicente should run for office here in the states @realDonaldTrump should go to Haiti. https://t.co/I3ECjqWacX — Dan Stead (@GoHawks98275) January 11, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Related:

‘PEAK TRUMP’? Donald Trump reportedly dialed the immigration debate up to ELEVEN