Seems the immigration debate just got a little more lit:

More from the Washington Post:

President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to two people briefed on the meeting. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to African countries and Haiti. He then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he met yesterday. The comments left lawmakers taken aback, according to people familiar with their reactions. Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) proposed cutting the visa lottery program by 50 percent and then prioritizing countries already in the system, a White House official said. A White House spokesman declined to offer an immediate comment on Trump’s remarks.

What comment is there to make, really? If Trump actually said that, it kinda speaks for itself.

Gee, I don’t know. That doesn’t sound like him, does it? https://t.co/2mdr9DIitZ — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 11, 2018

Buckle up, kids.

JFC we’re about to enter a “Which countries are shitholes?” news cycle, aren’t we https://t.co/2mdr9DIitZ — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 11, 2018

For what it’s worth, Ann Coulter, whose loyalties to Trump have been tested this week, approves of this messaging:

He's trying to win me back. https://t.co/JEmlyqd7ZY — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 11, 2018

It’s all uphill from here, right? Right???

If their countries weren't "s—holes," they wouldn't leave. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 11, 2018