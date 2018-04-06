Kamala Harris appeared on the “Ellen” show this week, and the progressive U.S. senator from California let loose with this comment involving President Trump:

Trending

The media might be hyperventilating over that more if the parties were reversed:

There would be hell to pay if a Republican said that about a Democrat.

***

Related:

D’OH! Kamala Harris takes swing at Trump’s ‘gross misuse of taxpayer money,’ KO’s libs instead

Conservatives FACT CHECK Kamala Harris on Planned Parenthood and ‘critical reproductive care’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpEllen DegeneresKamala Harris