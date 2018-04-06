Kamala Harris appeared on the “Ellen” show this week, and the progressive U.S. senator from California let loose with this comment involving President Trump:

WATCH Kamala Harris joke about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions on Ellen… and everyone laughs. Could you imagine what the reaction would be if any of those men said the same thing about her?!?! pic.twitter.com/eaZ23MveLD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 6, 2018

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) laughs hysterically after joking about killing President Trump during an appearance on The Ellen Show. pic.twitter.com/Tx74ImWXTO — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 5, 2018

The media might be hyperventilating over that more if the parties were reversed:

If a Republican Senator made a similar joke about President Obama, the press would hammer him or her for days, until they apologized. Because Harris is a Democrat and Trump is Trump, the press will ignore it. https://t.co/LalXsy2bZ0 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 6, 2018

There would be hell to pay if a Republican said that about a Democrat.

Imagine the uproar if @IngrahamAngle had joked about a dead President Obama!!! Bet nobody boycotts @TheEllenShow's advertisers.#KamalaHarris https://t.co/OsEvhnwpXY — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 6, 2018

"Trump's rhetoric is dangerous, but I'm gonna tell a joke about killing him." Weird. https://t.co/wA7OGJc4u4 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 6, 2018

.@KamalaHarris this was not funny. I’m a regular critic of Trump but this joke is not funny. https://t.co/TsO1UfD6f3 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 6, 2018

