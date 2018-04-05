Senator Kamala Harris isn’t taking President Trump’s border wall plans very well, and she’s criticizing it under the guise of being a steward of taxpayer dollars:

Really, Senator? Well, since she brought it up:

Trending

But wait, there’s more!

Ouch! And since Harris is in the mood to talk about the waste of taxpayer dollars, the list goes on:

Yeah, something like that.

***

Related:

Math is HARD: Kamala Harris gets REKT for whining about expenses while ignoring EXPENSIVE illegal immigrants

Kamala Harris is HIGHLY concerned about upcoming election security (but she’s not THIS worried)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityborder wallDonald Trumpillegal immigrationKamala Harris