Senator Kamala Harris isn’t taking President Trump’s border wall plans very well, and she’s criticizing it under the guise of being a steward of taxpayer dollars:
Funding Trump’s unrealistic border wall would be a gross misuse of taxpayer money.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 5, 2018
Really, Senator? Well, since she brought it up:
So's the $25 billion per year, just in California, that is spend on illegal aliens.
— I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) April 5, 2018
You're from a state that's using taxpayer dollars to defend people who are here illegally. You definition of "gross misuse of taxpayer money" might not be the same as the rest of America.
— David Pacansky (@DavePinFL) April 5, 2018
Who wants to tell her how much illegal immigrants cost taxpayers annually? https://t.co/34c3JNXSfW
— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) April 5, 2018
Yet using citizens taxes to pay for illegal aliens is????
— Allan Havens (@AllanHavens) April 5, 2018
But wait, there’s more!
Funding Planned Parenthood is a gross misuse of taxpayer money.
Funding a wall that was legally passed by Congress for construction 12 years ago is not. https://t.co/ZpTZGVFlDB
— Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) April 5, 2018
Funding murder Inc. Planned Parenthood is a waste of Money. along with funding for those who are not American citizens! Your Hypocrisy is outrageous https://t.co/E5EM3YTwcX
— LG4LG☦🙏🏽 (@LG4LG) April 5, 2018
Ouch! And since Harris is in the mood to talk about the waste of taxpayer dollars, the list goes on:
You mean as opposed to $80 billion for a non -high-speed train that will never be built?
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) April 5, 2018
Yeah, something like that.
