Senator Kamala Harris isn’t taking President Trump’s border wall plans very well, and she’s criticizing it under the guise of being a steward of taxpayer dollars:

Funding Trump’s unrealistic border wall would be a gross misuse of taxpayer money. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 5, 2018

Really, Senator? Well, since she brought it up:

So's the $25 billion per year, just in California, that is spend on illegal aliens. — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) April 5, 2018

You're from a state that's using taxpayer dollars to defend people who are here illegally. You definition of "gross misuse of taxpayer money" might not be the same as the rest of America. — David Pacansky (@DavePinFL) April 5, 2018

Who wants to tell her how much illegal immigrants cost taxpayers annually? https://t.co/34c3JNXSfW — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) April 5, 2018

Yet using citizens taxes to pay for illegal aliens is???? — Allan Havens (@AllanHavens) April 5, 2018

But wait, there’s more!

Funding Planned Parenthood is a gross misuse of taxpayer money. Funding a wall that was legally passed by Congress for construction 12 years ago is not. https://t.co/ZpTZGVFlDB — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) April 5, 2018

Funding murder Inc. Planned Parenthood is a waste of Money. along with funding for those who are not American citizens! Your Hypocrisy is outrageous https://t.co/E5EM3YTwcX — LG4LG☦🙏🏽 (@LG4LG) April 5, 2018

Ouch! And since Harris is in the mood to talk about the waste of taxpayer dollars, the list goes on:

You mean as opposed to $80 billion for a non -high-speed train that will never be built? — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) April 5, 2018

Yeah, something like that.

