Democrats senator and possible 2016 presidential candidate Kamala Harris is sounding the alarm about the upcoming elections:

The need to act to secure our election infrastructure against attacks by foreign powers couldn’t be more urgent. Elections are upon us. States are already voting. https://t.co/3lAKVHxVHC — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 21, 2018

It may be surprising but paper ballots need to be embraced in the 2018 elections. It's one of the safest, smartest systems because Russia cannot hack a piece of paper like they can a computer. https://t.co/qwP0Hw0F6r — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 21, 2018

According to many, including the Obama administration (just in case Harris doesn’t believe us), there was ZERO “hacking” of the actual election.

Yeah paper ballots have been bad the past 9 years now all of a sudden they're good. Oh, where's one voting machine that was hacked by the Russians? — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) March 21, 2018

But just in case, would Sen. Harris agree to this extra measure of national caution?

As long as we're regressing to paper ballots, how about (at LEAST) adding Voter ID? Isn't it time (especially in CA) that we have legal voters, instead of questionable voters in the process? https://t.co/pvRYwvHgGR — Hal Williamson (@rileyoldcoot) March 21, 2018

What say you, Sen. Harris? … Sen. Harris!?

Voter ID. https://t.co/8d124bGutz — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) March 21, 2018

Agreed. And we still have time to institute National Voter ID. Given only to those who are citizens. Congress can pass a law making illegal voting a felony with a mandatory 20 year sentence. Build the wall, and we're done. https://t.co/UKkW64l7wx — Doe, John (@Ramtheramman) March 21, 2018

So are you endorsing Voter ID? — hynterd (@HdavisHunter) March 21, 2018

Come on, Dems, do you want “secure” elections or not?