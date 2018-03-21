Democrats senator and possible 2016 presidential candidate Kamala Harris is sounding the alarm about the upcoming elections:

According to many, including the Obama administration (just in case Harris doesn’t believe us), there was ZERO “hacking” of the actual election.

Trending

But just in case, would Sen. Harris agree to this extra measure of national caution?

What say you, Sen. Harris? … Sen. Harris!?

Come on, Dems, do you want “secure” elections or not?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 election2020 electionKamala HarrisRussiaVote fraud