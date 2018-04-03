Really Senator Harris? We’re now calling abortions “critical reproductive care”?

Just call it what it is — abortion — and skip the Orwellian spin, thank you very much:

But we need to fact check one other aspect of her tweet as well: It’s LOL-level funny to think the GOP has any desire to defund Planned Parenthood:

Sad, but true.

