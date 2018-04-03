Really Senator Harris? We’re now calling abortions “critical reproductive care”?

It’s ridiculous that the GOP wants to defund Planned Parenthood and restrict access to critical reproductive care. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 1, 2018

Just call it what it is — abortion — and skip the Orwellian spin, thank you very much:

@KamalaHarris, you spelled “abortion” wrong. Why are you all so afraid to call it what it is? https://t.co/BwPOmWc14e — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 1, 2018

No, it’s ridiculous that you call Planned Parenthood’s services “reproductive care.” https://t.co/UX1DpnA0L4 — Bruce Ashford (@BruceAshford) April 1, 2018

Removing a live baby’s brain with a small vacuum is not “reproductive care”.

It’s murder. https://t.co/hsyKX5ch2H — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 1, 2018

Planned Parenthood clinics provided fewer than 8,000 prenatal services to pregnant mothers last year. Again, compared to 321,384 abortion procedures. If PP actually provided valuable health care, they would serve pregnant mothers who want to keep their babies. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) April 2, 2018

It’s ridiculous that you tweet these things with a straight face. https://t.co/1yMySNP5mF — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) April 2, 2018

But we need to fact check one other aspect of her tweet as well: It’s LOL-level funny to think the GOP has any desire to defund Planned Parenthood:

No one wants to restrict access to crucial reproductive care. And for wanting to defund Planned Parenthood, the GOP — with control of the White House, House of Representatives, and the Senate — has a funny way of showing it … by continuing to fund Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/U5g7ph7o3d — Josh Perry for Space Force Commander 🚀 (@MrJoshPerry) April 1, 2018

Good news, Kamala, it appears that the GOP only wants to *say* that it wants to defund PP. https://t.co/PdXupLBIqI — O. Alan Noble (@TheAlanNoble) April 2, 2018

You're in luck! GOP has zero will to defund it! It's safe https://t.co/GL6HK6aEXi — LaurieAnn 💫 (@mooshakins) April 2, 2018

Sad, but true.

