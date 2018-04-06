It’s been a year and a half since the 2016 election, and Hillary Clinton continues to barnstorm the country (and world) to offer excuses and scapegoats for her loss to Donald Trump. If Hillary needed a short break before resuming her complaint tour, Michelle Obama offered that opportunity:

Hillary will appreciate the assist!

Trending

Well, Clinton’s not that perfect, apparently.

“Let it go” is not in the vocabulary of Hillary Clinton or her high profile supporters like Michelle Obama.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpHillary ClintonMichelle Obama