It’s been a year and a half since the 2016 election, and Hillary Clinton continues to barnstorm the country (and world) to offer excuses and scapegoats for her loss to Donald Trump. If Hillary needed a short break before resuming her complaint tour, Michelle Obama offered that opportunity:

Michelle Obama says Hillary Clinton was "way more perfect" for president than Trump https://t.co/SfK0f6DsK7 pic.twitter.com/7yJU9uRTe1 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 6, 2018

Hillary will appreciate the assist!

Then why did your husband run against her? https://t.co/ZdMnFJdX88 — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 6, 2018

Well, Clinton’s not that perfect, apparently.

Time to move on. Mrs. Clinton’s frustration is yesterday’s news. — ANDREW J. HALIW (@ajhaliw1) April 6, 2018

“Let it go” is not in the vocabulary of Hillary Clinton or her high profile supporters like Michelle Obama.