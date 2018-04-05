Hillary Clinton’s still barnstorming the world offering up excuses and scapegoats for her 2016 loss, and this week is no different. At a Q & A, Clinton took aim at Trump and Putin:

Oh, OK, Hillary:

Trending

LOL! And Clinton did so while working for the “more flexibility” president:

At least Hillary’s got this going for her:

Right!?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHillary ClintonRussiaVladimir Putin