Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes took offense to something Brit Hume said, and then it got totally ridiculous:

Contrast this interview with the softballs this guy has been getting on certain cable outlets. https://t.co/3i1C3jAwFv — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 4, 2018

The only thing stranger than Fox News being a second rate propaganda outlet for the Trump Administration is the sanctimonious lack of self awareness https://t.co/lBO7MyjtLD — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 5, 2018

Dude, really?

This is a lot of arrogance from a guy who got a job he wasn't qualified for because his brother runs CBS News. https://t.co/SRSDLJ6yeK — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 5, 2018

Ben Rhodes has an MFA in Creative Writing but was hired as Deputy NSA because his brother, David, is the president of CBS News. But he’s got some thoughts on media outlets being cozy with administrations. https://t.co/coW8sz2mJG — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) April 5, 2018

You just can’t make this stuff up!

"Sanctimonious lack of self awareness" = a guy who accepted a high-level NatSec job despite a fiction writing background and virtually no experience, lit the ME on fire with feckless policies, gave cash to a gov't that calls us "Great Satan," and now tries to critique others. https://t.co/92hhMvRYJz — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 5, 2018

Ben, you knowingly & regularly lied to reporters on behalf of the Obama administration.

You bragged about your lies on-record.

Those reporters regurgitated your lies to audiences of millions. They influenced policy.

You’re the definition of a propagandisthttps://t.co/XwbNOuLHxR https://t.co/lt3kPlRtwT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2018

Every time I think the perfect example of #Projection has been achieved@brhodes says hold my latte https://t.co/poo6XfbfNh — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) April 5, 2018

Speaking of Sanctimonious Lack of #SelfAwareness

___

May 2016

Obama's Foreign Policy Guru (@brhodes)

Boasts of How the Admin Lied (to the media and the American public)

To Sell the Iran Dealhttps://t.co/gxV40dAi5Z https://t.co/K3tpeVDKf4 — Tom T. ن‎ ™ (@VRWCTexan) April 5, 2018

Ben Rhodes pointing out sanctimonious lack of self awareness is even better than Dan Rather instructing us on how to spot fake news. https://t.co/U6NaArnPnR — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 5, 2018

Guy from an administration that had more than a dozen major outlets being second rate propaganda outlets is lecturing us on Fox and… self awareness. You can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/SJEy1Qn0M0 — Ben Wilhelm (@THEBenWilhelm) April 5, 2018

Rhodes just eclipsed some of his previous self-unawareness records. But tomorrow is another day!

***

Related:

