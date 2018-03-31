Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has met previously with President Trump and delivered some moving words at the White House last month. Andrew Pollack’s son, Meadow’s brother Hunter, has also taken up the cause of making our schools safer.

One video that’s now being promoted by David Hogg features Hunter Pollack speaking at a memorial for the shooting victims. Hogg also provided this reason for why Hunter was unable to speak at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, DC last Saturday:

A miscommunication led to Hunter not being able to speak at the march… I would like you to hear it now at this bea https://t.co/3FzEsAtbqQ — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2018

Please share this video so as many people as possible can hear this beautiful message… We need an intersectional approach to this issue to save as many lives as we can. This isn’t left or right, it’s about saving lives. Through unity and love we will win and end gun violence. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2018

Pollack responded nicely but with one big fact check in the mix:

Thank you , I appreciate you pushing out my video but there was no miscommunication my speech didn’t fit I️n to the agenda . https://t.co/t3FnYTVnmC — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) March 31, 2018

Now there’s the narrative correction of the day.

Finally, a “Tweet of Truth”

Thank you Hunter.

So sorry for your loss. — Don Holt (@donholtmac) March 31, 2018

Damage control from the #Parkland_5. — Dan Morrissey (@DMorrissey907) March 31, 2018

Great speech Hunter. I am so sorry for your family's loss. <3 — Kaiser B. Ramesis (@KaiserBRamesis) March 31, 2018

Update:

Kyle Kashuv agreed with Pollack:

You're lying. There was no miscommunication. https://t.co/B7lqXP0WYh — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 31, 2018

***

