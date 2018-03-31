Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has met previously with President Trump and delivered some moving words at the White House last month. Andrew Pollack’s son, Meadow’s brother Hunter, has also taken up the cause of making our schools safer.

One video that’s now being promoted by David Hogg features Hunter Pollack speaking at a memorial for the shooting victims. Hogg also provided this reason for why Hunter was unable to speak at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, DC last Saturday:

Pollack responded nicely but with one big fact check in the mix:

Now there’s the narrative correction of the day.

Update:

Kyle Kashuv agreed with Pollack:

