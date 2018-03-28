Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens this week became perhaps the highest profile person in the country to call for a repeal of the 2nd Amendment. Though there may be many in the country who agree with that, President Trump offered a reality check about any effort to get rid of #2A:

Pres says "NO WAY" (caps his) to former Justice Stevens call for repeal of Second Amendment. https://t.co/qFC23AGqHI — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 28, 2018

THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

A big defense of the #2A is always welcome from the White House.

I wish I could retweet more than once! #2A https://t.co/53dMCf1IPd — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) March 28, 2018

But among the Resistance, you could guess what that tweet was going to bring with it:

How dare this stupid idiotic creep label gun law advocates as just democrats. Single shot Muskets were the only arms referred to in the 2nd ammendment. The derelect is inciting violence against a group of innocents. THIS IS AN IMPEACHABLE OFFENSE https://t.co/M9QGtMlmTj — Rose (@Teddyshouse2II) March 28, 2018

We were told that gay marriage would never be legal. Marijuana would never be legal. Healthcare reform would never pass. They all happened. Guess what? We're repealing the 2nd as well.#TheResistance#Impeach45#RESIST https://t.co/6NZGPRXXuC — Dr. Dave Solot 🇺🇸 (@iodrdave) March 28, 2018

ALL CAPS LYIN' DONNY = SCARED DONNY. WHAT ARE YOU DISTRACTING FROM TODAY, MORON?? https://t.co/lZBWqHoKqu — YourResistance.com (@bjkrause85) March 28, 2018

tfw you're really cool with kids being shot https://t.co/7jcBKSNMgY — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) March 28, 2018

Just wait til your presidency is repealed. https://t.co/9bnSj2UD1R — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) March 28, 2018

Dems don't want the 2nd Amendment repealed

That was a former SC justice that is a Republican appointed by a Republican.

Stop trying to spin the truth you treasonous sicko. https://t.co/G1cki0AYzP — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) March 28, 2018

good morning Mr. Trump. you do realize by expressing this idea of 'Democrats versus Republicans' you are causing an absurd divide in our country. If you are a Christian man, you hold no morals. You preach against equality of humans and I'm embarrassed you lead my country. https://t.co/AGYRXoJDYk — 👁️ (@schmorningstar) March 28, 2018

Both you and the 2A will be repealed. #MAGA https://t.co/ygh1ASyAKc — Mark Stern (@mfstern) March 28, 2018

…says a guy who lives in a gun-free zone. https://t.co/fyiRIawgku — The Angry Liberal (@angryandliberal) March 28, 2018

IMPEACH TRUMP — Fridge (@afflxion) March 28, 2018

You are such a douche! Democrats have not said anything about repealing the 2nd amendment, it was FORMER Justice Stevens. Again you pedal #FakeNews #BlueTsunami2018 #VoteBlue https://t.co/Jof2vrKLDS — connie waters (@WatersCmw) March 28, 2018

Trump saying that Republicans must "hold" the Supreme Court sums up how ignorant he truly is about the branches of government, the separation of powers, and his role in it. Again, the most ill-informed, incompetent President ever! https://t.co/toBy3YTbq5 — ƘᗩŁᗩƝĨ 🌊 #βŁỮ€ŴΔV€2018 🌊 (@DontBooo_Vote) March 28, 2018

You're not actually supposed to 'hold' the Supreme Court. The suspicion that one side or the other in effect does so are improper partisanship. https://t.co/ynAibdLj0E — Tom Evans BSC SSC (@TomEvans80) March 28, 2018

Some of those accusing Trump of viewing the Supreme Court in a partisan way might have, oddly enough, been among lefties who accused Republicans of “stealing” a SCOTUS seat from Democrats (and Merrick Garland).