Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens this week became perhaps the highest profile person in the country to call for a repeal of the 2nd Amendment. Though there may be many in the country who agree with that, President Trump offered a reality check about any effort to get rid of #2A:

Here’s the tweet:

A big defense of the #2A is always welcome from the White House.

But among the Resistance, you could guess what that tweet was going to bring with it:

Some of those accusing Trump of viewing the Supreme Court in a partisan way might have, oddly enough, been among lefties who accused Republicans of “stealing” a SCOTUS seat from Democrats (and Merrick Garland).

Tags: Donald Trumpgun controlSecond Amendment