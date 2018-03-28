After more than 20 years, “Roseanne” was back on the air Tuesday night, and Roseanne Barr’s character Roseanne Conner has become a Trump supporter, while her sister Jackie is anything but. That friction meant that a word Hillary Clinton made notorious in 2016 got a big shoutout in the first few minutes of the show:
what's up, deplorable? #roseanne
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 28, 2018
Roseanne and her sister Jackie traded barbs that sound very familiar:
What's up, deplorable?
Nothing much, snowflake.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Chris (Rad) Finch 5 (@RadFinch) March 28, 2018
OMG I just fell over when I saw Jackie in her Nasty Woman shirt & pink pussy hat!
"What's up deplorable!" 🤣😂🤣
This show is going to be BIGLY!!!
— 🇺🇸Lisa Smith🇺🇸 (@lsmith4680) March 28, 2018
The Hillary Clinton attitude towards those who didn’t vote for her was well represented on the show:
"What's up, Deplorable?" LMAO! Jackie in her P#ssy hat! 😂😂😂 #Roseanne
— KatieGirl (@katiegirl29) March 28, 2018
The "nasty woman" tee… "Whats up, deplorable!" 😂😂😂 #Roseanne @therealroseanne
— Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams) March 28, 2018
Since when did Jackie turn into Hillary Clinton? #Roseanne
— Lainey (@Lainey_99) March 28, 2018
"What's up deplorable?" Omg! Of course #roseanne is great. If you aren't watching you are missing out. pic.twitter.com/X44p6wjpZv
— Triss 🖤 (@BlessedTriss) March 28, 2018
Hillary will now have you investigated for collusion.
— Lisa Griffeth (@Lisacpc1) March 28, 2018
Even though the show seemed to be getting mostly bipartisan positive reviews on Twitter, obviously not everybody found it amusing:
I wouldn't have watched anyway but this makes it sure I won't. We are all living with trumpers in our families. Don't need to see it on the TV. #Roseanne
— Robyn Huffman (@Vinity2) March 28, 2018
For the millionth time we don’t want an inside look at everyday Trump supporters. It doesn’t matter if it’s a #Roseanne reboot or a mainstream media profile. They let their hatred get the best of them, fell for Trump’s con and wrecked our country. There is no other story to tell.
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 28, 2018
The fact that #Roseanne is a @POTUS supporter means everything. It's funny that it's a "sitcom" yet that's how she is in real life. True believer. Turn that shit off. Enabling ratings to more and more garbage. #Resist
— Maggie Kingman (@catladymag) March 28, 2018
How on earth did you see DictatorTraitorTrump as a lesser "evil" than the brilliant Hillary Clinton? @therealroseanne
— OldeHippi (@OldeHippi) March 28, 2018
I tried for less then 5 min cracks on Hillary and then as soon as she asked Jackie if she'd like to "take a knee" I was done — I loved this show but she's a crazy person now I'm done w her& show
— emily estes (@butterfly4u4eva) March 28, 2018
I won't watch it again. She was all about trump she disrespected Hillary, I didn't care for it but I watched 1st episode but won't watch anymore. If Rosanne is a Republican show take it off ABC. I watch alot of shows on ABC.
— Sherry Dean 🌊 (@DeansherryS) March 28, 2018
***
Related:
‘It’s about love, THANKS!’ Roseanne SLAMS WaPo for calling her Trump supporter character a bigot
‘Zip that f*ckin’ LIP!’ WATCHING Roseanne RIP into Jimmy Kimmel over Trump is must-see TV