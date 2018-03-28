After more than 20 years, “Roseanne” was back on the air Tuesday night, and Roseanne Barr’s character Roseanne Conner has become a Trump supporter, while her sister Jackie is anything but. That friction meant that a word Hillary Clinton made notorious in 2016 got a big shoutout in the first few minutes of the show:

Roseanne and her sister Jackie traded barbs that sound very familiar:

The Hillary Clinton attitude towards those who didn’t vote for her was well represented on the show:

Trending

Even though the show seemed to be getting mostly bipartisan positive reviews on Twitter, obviously not everybody found it amusing:

***

Related:

‘It’s about love, THANKS!’ Roseanne SLAMS WaPo for calling her Trump supporter character a bigot

‘Zip that f*ckin’ LIP!’ WATCHING Roseanne RIP into Jimmy Kimmel over Trump is must-see TV

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonRoseanneRoseanne Barr