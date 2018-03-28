After more than 20 years, “Roseanne” was back on the air Tuesday night, and Roseanne Barr’s character Roseanne Conner has become a Trump supporter, while her sister Jackie is anything but. That friction meant that a word Hillary Clinton made notorious in 2016 got a big shoutout in the first few minutes of the show:

Roseanne and her sister Jackie traded barbs that sound very familiar:

OMG I just fell over when I saw Jackie in her Nasty Woman shirt & pink pussy hat!

"What's up deplorable!" 🤣😂🤣

This show is going to be BIGLY!!! — 🇺🇸Lisa Smith🇺🇸 (@lsmith4680) March 28, 2018

The Hillary Clinton attitude towards those who didn’t vote for her was well represented on the show:

Since when did Jackie turn into Hillary Clinton? #Roseanne — Lainey (@Lainey_99) March 28, 2018

"What's up deplorable?" Omg! Of course #roseanne is great. If you aren't watching you are missing out. pic.twitter.com/X44p6wjpZv — Triss 🖤 (@BlessedTriss) March 28, 2018

Hillary will now have you investigated for collusion. — Lisa Griffeth (@Lisacpc1) March 28, 2018

Even though the show seemed to be getting mostly bipartisan positive reviews on Twitter, obviously not everybody found it amusing:

I wouldn't have watched anyway but this makes it sure I won't. We are all living with trumpers in our families. Don't need to see it on the TV. #Roseanne — Robyn Huffman (@Vinity2) March 28, 2018

For the millionth time we don’t want an inside look at everyday Trump supporters. It doesn’t matter if it’s a #Roseanne reboot or a mainstream media profile. They let their hatred get the best of them, fell for Trump’s con and wrecked our country. There is no other story to tell. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 28, 2018

The fact that #Roseanne is a @POTUS supporter means everything. It's funny that it's a "sitcom" yet that's how she is in real life. True believer. Turn that shit off. Enabling ratings to more and more garbage. #Resist — Maggie Kingman (@catladymag) March 28, 2018

How on earth did you see DictatorTraitorTrump as a lesser "evil" than the brilliant Hillary Clinton? @therealroseanne — OldeHippi (@OldeHippi) March 28, 2018

I tried for less then 5 min cracks on Hillary and then as soon as she asked Jackie if she'd like to "take a knee" I was done — I loved this show but she's a crazy person now I'm done w her& show — emily estes (@butterfly4u4eva) March 28, 2018

I won't watch it again. She was all about trump she disrespected Hillary, I didn't care for it but I watched 1st episode but won't watch anymore. If Rosanne is a Republican show take it off ABC. I watch alot of shows on ABC. — Sherry Dean 🌊 (@DeansherryS) March 28, 2018

