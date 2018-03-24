Marjory Stoneman High School student David Hogg was among the speakers at today’s #MarchForOurLives rally in Washington, DC, and he pledged to take the movement to every corner of the nation:

"If you listen real close, you can hear the people in power shaking …. We're going to make this the voting issue. We're going to take this to every election, to every state and every city," David Hogg says of gun control https://t.co/i5AJrkayZ2 https://t.co/KgFrKK04tV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 24, 2018

"We're going to make sure the best people get in our elections to run not as politicians, but as Americans. Because this — this — is not cutting it," David Hogg says, pointing to U.S. Capitol https://t.co/jujbxM0M4i #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/FCBU473eT5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2018

David Hogg on Gun Control: "We Are Going To Make This A Voting Issue" https://t.co/ITTaNbhlNq — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) March 24, 2018

We’re not sure that will work out how he thinks it will, but Hogg is getting encouragement to take his gun control message all over the place in order to make it a voting issue:

There are 100 million gun owners in the US. Make it a campaign issue. — David Starsky (@DetDavidStarsky) March 24, 2018

A movement with messengers that try to make millions of law-abiding Americans complicit in mass murder might not catch on very well, but good luck with that, gun grabbers:

Please do. It worked out real will for Democrats back in '94. https://t.co/KkYmaZQVzt — Chris (@Vanasdalan) March 24, 2018

If you look real close, you can see Trump and the GOP gaining in the polls. If you listen real close, you can hear them begging you to run on gun control. https://t.co/ldfj8LB5G9 — CherokeeJack (@ItsTowny) March 24, 2018

Oh, this will work out well. Please DNC, let this child lead you. https://t.co/7bV29iqHqS — SAM (@TheIntegralTree) March 24, 2018

Yes, please do. This, combined w/ the boosted economy on gun sales, & increased manufacturing jobs by gun makers… They can start pre-production on your "Where Are They Now" episode in early 2019.#MarchForOurLives https://t.co/BrrC0oXqAa — Andy Stanislaw (@ajstanislaw) March 24, 2018

And somewhere a democratic stratagist's head in a red state just hit their desk. https://t.co/55vj4sJ6RZ — GunRightsAcrossUSA (@GRAAmerica) March 24, 2018

Gooood luck kiddo. You’re in for a rude awakening — Egregious Philbin (@Ericworwa) March 24, 2018

