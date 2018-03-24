Marjory Stoneman High School student David Hogg was among the speakers at today’s #MarchForOurLives rally in Washington, DC, and he pledged to take the movement to every corner of the nation:

We’re not sure that will work out how he thinks it will, but Hogg is getting encouragement to take his gun control message all over the place in order to make it a voting issue:

Trending

A movement with messengers that try to make millions of law-abiding Americans complicit in mass murder might not catch on very well, but good luck with that, gun grabbers:

***

Related:

HMM: David Hogg doesn’t want students’ constitutional right to carry non-clear backpacks infringed upon

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MarchForOurLives2nd Amendmentdavid hogggun control