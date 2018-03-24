After the shooting in Parkland, Florida, when it became clear that the Broward County deputy working at the school that day (and other deputies who arrived soon after the shooting began) did not go into the building to engage Nikolas Cruz during his rampage, some on the pro-gun control side tried to use that as proof that “good guy with a gun” is a ridiculous argument.

FAIL: CNBC's John Harwood takes aim at 'good guy with a gun' narrative, shoots lib talking point in the foot instead https://t.co/pg7YwaqPGd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 23, 2018

DAYUM! Piers Morgan's 'good guy with a gun' hot take just got BLOWN UP (again) https://t.co/LRbCczUJ5L — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2018

At today’s #MarchForOurLives in Washington, DC (and most likely elsewhere), very few on the pro-gun control side seem to be protesting all the “good guys with guns” who are helping keep the area secure:

Pup patrol reporting for duty. So much security, but all of the police and national guard are so incredibly friendly and supportive. What a great day in DC. #marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/gxVe2O18xJ — betsywhalen (@betsywhalen) March 24, 2018

DC Army National Guard present to ensure safety at the #MarchForOurLives @MoCoSentinel pic.twitter.com/TqGjpTml95 — Nickolai Sukharev (@Nickolaiss) March 24, 2018

Good morning! I’ll be reporting from the #MarchForOurLives rally starting at 6 this morning. Right now, security crews/police are taking their posts ahead of the tens of thousands expected to pack the mall. See you shortly @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/i6yPOQ3BqQ — Meagan Fitzgerald (@MeaganNBCDC) March 24, 2018

Other tidbits here in D.C.: security is heavy. Shirts are for sale everywhere. Starbucks is a no-go, y’all #marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/T1ywhag6w9 — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) March 24, 2018

Well what do you know!

Would that security happen to be… armed?#MarchForOurLives https://t.co/wAqornjZVs — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 24, 2018

The “good guy with a gun isn’t effective” talking point has been suspended for the day.

Surely, you don’t mean “security” as in people who are carrying guns? You must mean “security” as in people who are carrying buckets full of rocks, and pouches full of unicorn dust.#NRA #2A #MarchForOurLives #gunsense https://t.co/fEnJHeB7IC — Tracy Nickels-Bishop (@JusticeBlaze) March 24, 2018

This could be a fun question to ask the anti-NRA marchers:

Hey @KyleKashuv: Can you and Charlie ask, on camera/tape, how many of the armed security got their weapons training via NRA? I'd ESPECIALLY like that asked of any detail there guarding a celeb. Thanks. #MarchForOurLives — Annie🧐99%Swamp=100%FedUp (@bloodless_coup) March 24, 2018

We’re not sure the anti-NRA crowd would like the answer to that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.

