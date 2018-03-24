Today, anti-gun activists are taking to the streets to demand gun control legislation as part of the “March For Our Lives” campaign. Of course, celebrities have descended upon Washington, D.C. to march with the Parkland survivors, like Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, who want legislators to take up gun control legislation.

The strangest part of this entire saga? Apparently Kim Kardashian West has become the gun control movement’s “queen,” or at least that’s what seems to be a reoccurring theme on social media.

Guess not every queen wears a tiara, right Kim?

Are you actually going to be out there marching without armed security? Doubtful.

What is up with all of these queen comments? Apparently anyone with money and a TV show who jumps into politics is suddenly royalty.

Isn’t that rich?

Um…where the hell have you been? This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian West has taken a stance on politics. You must be one of her new followers.

Don’t give her any ideas.

Nothing says “standing in solidarity” with victims like marching on Washington to push for gun control…with armed security guards.

At least pro-gun people reminded her of her stint in Paris:

…or her armed security.

Right!?

Yes, yes she odes.

THIS is what’s wrong with gun control advocates. They want the average person to be unarmed but it’s okay for celebrities to be protected.

NEWSFLASH: law-abiding gun owners are gun owners BECAUSE we want to be protected. Not all of us can afford to have armed guards follow us around 24/7.

