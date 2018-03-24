Today, anti-gun activists are taking to the streets to demand gun control legislation as part of the “March For Our Lives” campaign. Of course, celebrities have descended upon Washington, D.C. to march with the Parkland survivors, like Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, who want legislators to take up gun control legislation.

The strangest part of this entire saga? Apparently Kim Kardashian West has become the gun control movement’s “queen,” or at least that’s what seems to be a reoccurring theme on social media.

Guess not every queen wears a tiara, right Kim?

So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

Are you actually going to be out there marching without armed security? Doubtful.

WE LOVE OUR ACTIVE QUEEN — Chloé (@Khlomoney98) March 24, 2018

WOKE QUEEN SO PROUD OF YOU — Connie (@connieechanonn) March 24, 2018

Thank you woke queen ! 🙂 — A Resistance (@IsNoahGomez) March 24, 2018

ok queen — 🥀fi | wyb music video next week !! (@catalinasaucex) March 24, 2018

A woke queen 👑 — Amelia ♛ (@boutyouariana) March 24, 2018

What is up with all of these queen comments? Apparently anyone with money and a TV show who jumps into politics is suddenly royalty.

Isn’t that rich?

So proud of @KimKardashian!! I know the Kardashian’s don’t normally get involved in politics or many hot button topics but I am soooooo happy they are participating!! — Christine Ciccone (@cciccone2) March 24, 2018

Um…where the hell have you been? This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian West has taken a stance on politics. You must be one of her new followers.

The real first family — brie 🌊 (@sashakrew) March 24, 2018

Don’t give her any ideas.

Always taking action always spreading awareness always using your platform to do something that matters always helping others!

So proud of you and Kanye teaching your children what really matters pic.twitter.com/zDsZVK62ei — Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) March 24, 2018

Nothing says “standing in solidarity” with victims like marching on Washington to push for gun control…with armed security guards.

At least pro-gun people reminded her of her stint in Paris:

I bet kim wishes she had a gun when she was tied up and robbed — Jeff King (@JeffKin60881573) March 24, 2018

…or her armed security.

Sorry but I don't believe you! Let me see you on TV, there, marching, without your security, and I'll give you props! — Michelle Heinrich (@shelster07) March 24, 2018

Right!?

Don't you have armed bodyguards that protect you & your family? — Trish West (@TrishWest1203) March 24, 2018

Yes, yes she odes.

Having guns to protect one another is different that having guns to kill people for no reason other that because you want to.. — Halston Noel (@halstonnoel4) March 24, 2018

THIS is what’s wrong with gun control advocates. They want the average person to be unarmed but it’s okay for celebrities to be protected.

NEWSFLASH: law-abiding gun owners are gun owners BECAUSE we want to be protected. Not all of us can afford to have armed guards follow us around 24/7.