As Twitchy told you earlier President Trump has threatened to veto the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, specifically mentioning DACA:

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Democrat senator and former Hillary Clinton running-mate Tim Kaine slammed Trump for the veto threat, and said he created the DACA problem:

Who created the DACA problem?

Hahahahaha!Dems are the ones who abandoned DACA!#VETO THE BILL — Stable Genius AnnieFoutz (@anniefoutz) March 23, 2018

But at least Kaine knows of which he speaks:

If anyone know what it's like to be wrecked by Trump, it's Hillary's running mate Kaine. https://t.co/ThlMUCSS8Q — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) March 23, 2018

Ouch!