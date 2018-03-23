President Donald Trump threatened to veto the $1.3 trillion Omnibus spending bill heading to his desk because it doesn’t address DACA or fully fund a border wall:

DACA was abandoned by the Democrats. Very unfair to them! Would have been tied to desperately needed Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

Now, conservatives in the Senate do want the president to veto this spending monster, but not for this:

The funny thing is a number of Republicans have called on Trump to veto the omni, though for a very different reason. Sasse last night: “This spending kegger is a wildly irresponsible use of the taxpayers' money, and the President should not sign it." — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 23, 2018

VETO the massive spending and borrowing bill, Mr. President! — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 22, 2018

And Dems are daring the president to do it:

Loser's bluff. Go ahead and veto the omnibus over DACA. We dare you. Everyone knows you’re the reason DACA recipients are abandoned. Rescind your executive order and go back to executive time. Sad! https://t.co/QjfeLuKVsj — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 23, 2018

FWIW:

Neither the House nor the Senate passed the omni with a veto-proof majority. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 23, 2018

Members of both chambers got out of Dodge last night after voting so if the president does veto it, the government shuts down:

Well…this could be a problem, given lawmakers in both chambers left town yesterday and the government funding deadline is midnight. https://t.co/3olzFDb5Am — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 23, 2018

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

Lawmakers are already on jets and his staff already said he would sign it. https://t.co/QIc9BkYYlL — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 23, 2018

A veto would shut down the government tonight. https://t.co/apM2HFaVEB — Portland Press Herald (@PressHerald) March 23, 2018

OMD Director Mick Mulvaney said yesterday that Trump would sign the bill, however:

Asked yesterday if President Trump would sign this bill, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters on camera, “The answer is yes. Because it funds his priorities. We have talked for the last… about trying to get the president’s priorities funded and this omnibus does that.” https://t.co/KZKlr07GGm — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 23, 2018

To be continued…

***