President Donald Trump threatened to veto the $1.3 trillion Omnibus spending bill heading to his desk because it doesn’t address DACA or fully fund a border wall:

Now, conservatives in the Senate do want the president to veto this spending monster, but not for this:

And Dems are daring the president to do it:

FWIW:

Members of both chambers got out of Dodge last night after voting so if the president does veto it, the government shuts down:

OMD Director Mick Mulvaney said yesterday that Trump would sign the bill, however:

To be continued…

