President Trump bringing former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton on board to serve as national security adviser has been the source of much hyperventilation, with CNN even going out of its way to ignore certain parts of Bolton’s resume. Meanwhile, among the Resistance, the triggering just went up a notch:

Planned Parenthood agrees that Bolton is just dangerous:

Ever since the election of Trump, the Left has had the “panic” alarm on full blast, so it’s difficult for them to make it any louder. And accusations of “extreme” coming from Planned Parenthood is a “pot meet kettle” moment for the ages.

“Extreme”? Give it a rest, Planned Parenthood.

