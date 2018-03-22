Hey, look at this, Planned Parenthood is pro-life now! Well, at least when it comes to participating in the “March for Our Lives”:

Trending

There are only two words for it:

There really should be an asterisk next to “our lives” in Planned Parenthood’s tweet with an ensuing disclaimer.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MarchForOurLivesabortiongun controlPlanned Parenthood