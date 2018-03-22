Hey, look at this, Planned Parenthood is pro-life now! Well, at least when it comes to participating in the “March for Our Lives”:

We're joining @PPGenAction and thousands of more at the #MarchForOurLives in DC and in sibling marches across the country. #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/JpEURej8xr — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 22, 2018

There are only two words for it:

There really should be an asterisk next to “our lives” in Planned Parenthood’s tweet with an ensuing disclaimer.