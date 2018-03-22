The latest in the line of companies caving to the anti-2nd Amendment crowd’s demands on guns is Citi Bank, who released a statement today:

Today we announced a new U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy that centers around current firearms sales best practices that will guide those we do business with as a firm. More on our blog: https://t.co/sreRrPGCBg — Citi (@Citi) March 22, 2018

Here it is summed up by Stephen Gutowski:

Citi Bank just announced it doesn't want anybody to be able to buy magazines of an unspecified "high capacity" or buy a gun if they're under 21. https://t.co/PSFLdGnMdV — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 22, 2018

The bank will cease doing business with anyone that sells any firearms to anyone under 21 years old and any business that sells "high capacity magazines." It does not specify what constitutes a "high capacity magazine" in their estimation. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 22, 2018

This passage is particularly ominous. Sure sounds like they want to pressure other financial institutions into instituting similar policies to deny consumers the right to purchase the legal protects Citi Bank doesn't like. pic.twitter.com/gY6ZAVPJ9o — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 22, 2018

Hey, who doesn’t want their credit card negatively judging them while being prevented from doing something that’s perfectly legal? *Eye roll*

And, like Dick’s Sporting Goods, that could backfire on Citi:

I am closing my accounts with @Citi. https://t.co/TWrgaAR00o — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 22, 2018

This is very bothersome. I mean, doesn't Citi need to just shut up and bake the cake? https://t.co/qnUf0cEXjs — Paul Evans (@associateq) March 22, 2018

Thanks for the heads up I’m cancelling my credit card with them today — Bren williams (@Trooamerican10) March 22, 2018

There’s other banks 😂 — Barry Aptt (@barryaptt) March 22, 2018

Who the hell are they to decide what other people buy or don't buy. #StayOutOfOurLives https://t.co/rH0KyL384E — sal (@tevet) March 22, 2018

The correct response to this move is to cancel your Citibank credit card and close your Citibank accounts. https://t.co/fuSLJxF7vX — InExemplum (@inexemplum) March 22, 2018

Ladies and Gentleman, it is time to rediscover the joy of the local credit union https://t.co/CkLWyVsTez — Barrett Brief (@BarrettBrief) March 22, 2018

lol @ this shit. I had 3 CitiCard accounts but I won't in about 20 min https://t.co/rMWF4aiJub — Jason Hornbuckle (@JasonHornbuckle) March 22, 2018

FFS there is no end to this unhinged insanity https://t.co/4r5hET2YLD — SavingtheRepublic.com (@BMartin1776) March 22, 2018

Here’s part of the company’s statement:

Today, our CEO announced Citi is instituting a new U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy. It is not centered on an ideological mission to rid the world of firearms. That is not what we seek. There are millions of Americans who use firearms for recreational and other legitimate purposes, and we respect their Constitutional right to do so. But we want to do our part as a company to prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands. So our new policy centers around current firearms sales best practices that will guide those we do business with as a firm. Under this new policy, we will require new retail sector clients or partners to adhere to these best practices: (1) they don’t sell firearms to someone who hasn’t passed a background check, (2) they restrict the sale of firearms for individuals under 21 years of age, and (3) they don’t sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines. This policy will apply across the firm, including to small business, commercial and institutional clients, as well as credit card partners, whether co-brand or private label. It doesn’t impact the ability of consumers to use their Citi cards at merchants of their choice. We know our clients also care about these issues and we have begun to engage with them in the hope that they will adopt these best practices over the coming months. If they opt not to, we will respect their decision and work with them to transition their business away from Citi.

It’s a good thing Citi’s prepared for backlash, because it sounds like they’re going to get some.

Oh, and one more thing:

Citibank only exists today because taxpayers bailed it out in 2008. Good job guys!https://t.co/2wF3dJbqjC https://t.co/ofps2O7dNq — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 22, 2018

That must be how Citi says “thank you” to law-abiding, 2nd Amendment-supporting taxpayers.