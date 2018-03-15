As Twitchy told you earlier, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance videos from the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The video showed Deputy Scot Peterson remaining outside the building as shots were being fired inside. It was previously reported that even after more deputies arrived on the scene, they still didn’t move in on the shooter.

Judicial Watch obtained the training guidelines for Broward County officers, which show that the first deputies on the scene that day were not going by the book:

BREAKING: JW released Broward County Sheriff’s Office training & operation docs specifically dictating the first officer(s) on scene at an active shooter incident “will immediately go to confront the shooter” – which they failed to do in Parkland. (1/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that armed school resource officer Deputy Scot Peterson was first on scene at the Feb. 14th shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but he didn’t enter the school to confront shooter Nikolas Cruz. (2/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

Three more deputies also arrived on scene but didn’t enter. The Broward County materials direct that if four officers are on scene at an active shooter incident they are to form a “Quad” formation & enter the building – which they failed to do. (3/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

Using the lessons learned from Columbine (the 1999 high school shooting massacre where officers waited for SWAT & allowed two shooters to continue) the first four responding officers are directed to form a “Quad” & to approach from all directions. (4/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

Lesson plan also says to immediately confront a shooter: “History shows when a suspect is confronted by any armed individual… they either shoot it out with that person or kill themselves. Either way, the shooting of innocent bystanders must stop.” (5/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

The lesson plan says: “If you are on scene & hear gunshots, you should immediately access what you have & prepare to respond. Remember, every time you hear a gunshot in an active shooter incident, you have to believe another victim is being killed.” (6/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

Additional records obtained by Judicial Watch also show that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is the second highest paid of all of Florida’s 67 sheriffs – at $186,631 for Fiscal Year 2017/2018. (7/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

Sheriff Scott Israel was also eligible for $2000 in supplemental pay for completing a 20-hr training course. In 2016, the Sheriff received a warning letter that he had not successfully completed the course & his supplemental pay was being withheld. (8/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton: “These Broward County Sheriff’s Office documents obtained by Judicial Watch show that the law enforcement agency failed the victims of the Parkland shooting victims.” (9/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton: “Lives were lost in Parkland because the Sheriff’s Office personnel were either poorly trained or failed to follow training protocols.” (10/10)https://t.co/68WjbIqNp3 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 15, 2018

And yet Sheriff Scott Israel dared go on CNN (and elsewhere) to hammer the NRA for his own department’s failings?

So how did the NRA stop him from doing what he was trained to do? https://t.co/nmYJAh9y4t — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 15, 2018

Epic fail for Broward County Sheriff's Office!😡😡😡 https://t.co/DHy2anxGn6 — Neal Quigley (@NealQuigley) March 15, 2018

To say the least.