As Twitchy told you earlier, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance videos from the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The video showed Deputy Scot Peterson remaining outside the building as shots were being fired inside. It was previously reported that even after more deputies arrived on the scene, they still didn’t move in on the shooter.

Judicial Watch obtained the training guidelines for Broward County officers, which show that the first deputies on the scene that day were not going by the book:

And yet Sheriff Scott Israel dared go on CNN (and elsewhere) to hammer the NRA for his own department’s failings?

To say the least.

