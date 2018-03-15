During remarks in India recently, Hillary Clinton claimed people who didn’t vote for her were sexist and racist, and women who voted for Trump were totally subservient to their husbands (did we leave anything out?).

At today’s WH briefing, Sarah Sanders hammered Clinton for her comments:

In other words, if the excuse-laden former Democrat candidate for president wants to know why she didn’t win, all she needs to do is go look in a mirror.

Watch:

