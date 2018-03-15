During remarks in India recently, Hillary Clinton claimed people who didn’t vote for her were sexist and racist, and women who voted for Trump were totally subservient to their husbands (did we leave anything out?).

At today’s WH briefing, Sarah Sanders hammered Clinton for her comments:

.@PressSec rips @HillaryClinton: "She is completely disconnected from the American public and (her comments) certainly show her disdain for the millions and millions of Americans who came out to support President Trump and still support him today." — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) March 15, 2018

In other words, if the excuse-laden former Democrat candidate for president wants to know why she didn’t win, all she needs to do is go look in a mirror.

Watch: