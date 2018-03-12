The Democrats still want that tax cut money back, because they know better how to spend it than YOU do:

The #TrumpTax has been a giveaway to corporations and the 1%. Democrats want to take that money and fund our roads, schools, and bridges. https://t.co/DOWwsAEOEU — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 11, 2018

“Take”? Nice of them to admit it!

Oh they certainly want to take it. https://t.co/3RQiwd8IcB — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 12, 2018

It’s not YOUR money to take — Colin (@coronadorukus) March 12, 2018

That might be the DNC’s favorite 4-letter word.

They don’t seem to realize that.

At least they are fully admitting they want to take your money. Should be a solid strategy in 2018 😂. https://t.co/s0oMFVTLo6 — Nancy Swider (@nancy_swider31) March 12, 2018

I can't tell you how much I love that you're running with this message https://t.co/UvwOY5HPJN — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) March 12, 2018

Keep it up, DNC!

Over 80% of the country approves of the GOP tax cuts. So the Dems want to raise taxes. New Dem motto – We're Still Not Listening — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 12, 2018

Obama fixed all the roads, bridges and schools with The Stimulus @TheDemocrats — Stop Whining You Babies (@Tom26127420) March 12, 2018

Two key words that stick out here… “give” and “take”. You guys are always on the “take”. The new tax bill GAVE me $$$$$. And I’m far from the 1%. — Dawn Burwick (@txdbeth) March 12, 2018

I’m kind of liking my extra $2,300 a year right now. Didn’t know I was in the 1%, but thanks for the heads up! — Will Cole (@raiderport) March 12, 2018

Guess you didn't see the latest job report. https://t.co/kzyGxsnTkK — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 11, 2018

That’s a hard thing to do with their heads in the sand.