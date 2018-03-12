The Democrats still want that tax cut money back, because they know better how to spend it than YOU do:
The #TrumpTax has been a giveaway to corporations and the 1%. Democrats want to take that money and fund our roads, schools, and bridges. https://t.co/DOWwsAEOEU
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 11, 2018
“Take”? Nice of them to admit it!
Oh they certainly want to take it. https://t.co/3RQiwd8IcB
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 12, 2018
It’s not YOUR money to take
— Colin (@coronadorukus) March 12, 2018
That might be the DNC’s favorite 4-letter word.
It's not your money to take. https://t.co/QXCWFtKKIM
— GoSellCrazy… (@rrobertschwartz) March 12, 2018
They don’t seem to realize that.
At least they are fully admitting they want to take your money. Should be a solid strategy in 2018 😂. https://t.co/s0oMFVTLo6
— Nancy Swider (@nancy_swider31) March 12, 2018
I can't tell you how much I love that you're running with this message https://t.co/UvwOY5HPJN
— DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) March 12, 2018
Keep it up, DNC!
Over 80% of the country approves of the GOP tax cuts.
So the Dems want to raise taxes.
New Dem motto – We're Still Not Listening
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 12, 2018
Obama fixed all the roads, bridges and schools with The Stimulus @TheDemocrats
— Stop Whining You Babies (@Tom26127420) March 12, 2018
Two key words that stick out here… “give” and “take”. You guys are always on the “take”. The new tax bill GAVE me $$$$$. And I’m far from the 1%.
— Dawn Burwick (@txdbeth) March 12, 2018
I’m kind of liking my extra $2,300 a year right now. Didn’t know I was in the 1%, but thanks for the heads up!
— Will Cole (@raiderport) March 12, 2018
Guess you didn't see the latest job report. https://t.co/kzyGxsnTkK
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 11, 2018
That’s a hard thing to do with their heads in the sand.