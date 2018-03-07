The U.S. Department of Justice announced this morning a lawsuit against the State of California over local politicians failing to help enforce federal immigration laws:

Justice Department Files Preemption Lawsuit Against the State of California to Stop Interference with Federal Immigration Authorities https://t.co/qSZSkvtI85 — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) March 7, 2018

Nancy Pelosi, possibly sensing a threat to the Democrats’ attempt to inflate their voter base, took serious offense at the DOJ for insisting California state officials obey federal law:

The people of California will not be bowed by the Trump Administration's brazen aggression and intimidation tactics. We will fight this sham lawsuit and will fight all cowardly attacks on our immigrant communities. #ProtectDREAMers — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 7, 2018

Pelosi on lawsuit over sanctuary cities: The people of California will not be bowed by the Trump Administration's brazen aggression and intimidation tactics. Californians will continue to proudly keep our doors open to the immigrants who make America more American. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 7, 2018

Pelosi really has her priorities:

So, to make sure we understand. You are being paid by US tax payers, and you will 'fight' the US Justice Dept. You will not follow federal laws, you will protect criminals who are illegally in the US. Ok, we understand. #LockHerUp https://t.co/lnQwLz9F79 — Weeki1 (@weeki1) March 7, 2018

Government employees in your state broke federal laws, it's a legitimate lawsuit. #DACA https://t.co/JwVhm2oFeV — John S (@jschla03) March 7, 2018

***

