The Trump DOJ’s announcement of a lawsuit against the State of California over sanctuary cities had Rep. Nancy Pelosi flipping out, and Gov. Jerry Brown joined in sounding the alarm:

Brown, defending state politicians against accusations of ignoring federal laws, nevertheless said their effort to fight back against the DOJ lawsuit would “stick to the law”:

California will “stick to the law” in fighting a lawsuit accusing state officials of ignoring federal laws? That might be the most Jerry Brown thing ever!

Brown’s “state of laws” has spoken. “Nation of laws” will weigh in soon enough.

