The Trump DOJ’s announcement of a lawsuit against the State of California over sanctuary cities had Rep. Nancy Pelosi flipping out, and Gov. Jerry Brown joined in sounding the alarm:

“This lawsuit is going to last a lot longer than the Trump administration."

– California Gov. Jerry Brown on 'sanctuary city' lawsuit https://t.co/myLIpOLlav pic.twitter.com/dbEzHvCvP1 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 7, 2018

Gov. Jerry Brown to AG Sessions: "The federal government ought to do its job and not blame California.” — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 7, 2018

Gov Brown: “This is basically going to war with California…. the engine of the economy.” — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) March 7, 2018

Brown, defending state politicians against accusations of ignoring federal laws, nevertheless said their effort to fight back against the DOJ lawsuit would “stick to the law”:

“This attorney general is maybe trying to keep his job because the president isn’t too happy with him. We here are going to stick to the facts and stick to the law. We will meet this litigation fully.” https://t.co/Daj0BUl60o

– Gov. Jerry Brown to AG Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/6fSBlqFF1T — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 7, 2018

California will “stick to the law” in fighting a lawsuit accusing state officials of ignoring federal laws? That might be the most Jerry Brown thing ever!

.@JerryBrownGov: We are a State of laws. We want to observe the law. The Attorney General has basically thrown the gauntlet down and done it in a highly politicized way… This is a very aggressive act on the part of the Trump administration. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) March 7, 2018

Brown’s “state of laws” has spoken. “Nation of laws” will weigh in soon enough.

Hahaha Jerry Brown saying California will stick to the law. What a joke. He should learn California is a state & not It's own Country #Outnumbered — Cody A Johnson (@CodyAJohnson) March 7, 2018

That Crew out there is just freakin' wacko!! https://t.co/SoQ9y00MMx — SirasHoppy (@SirasHoppy) March 7, 2018

"stick to the law"?!?!?

What law allows people to help fugitives evade capture? — L L W (@llggs5) March 7, 2018

Just wow.