As Twitchy told you on Monday, CNN’s Jim Acosta was appalled by being ignored at yet another White House press briefing:

Third press briefing in a row that @PressSec did not take a question from CNN. #courage — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 5, 2018

Sarah Sanders later lowered the boom on Acosta, and Instapundit Glenn Reynolds had a big time reality check that could knock the CNN reporter’s ego in the dirt even more:

Dude, you're a minor network with not a single show in the Top 20 on cable. It's only natural that the big dogs will get most of the questions. https://t.co/20LI4ECggo — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) March 5, 2018

Ouch!

They’re just not that in to you, CNN — Bear (@imbearpaul) March 5, 2018

This’ll cause a triggering:

That’s funny. Horse & Hound has more of an audience than @Acosta or any show on that network. He’s lucky he even gets a seat in the press room. Really his seat should be given to NRATV. They hv more circulation. — Common Sense (@Paine_1776) March 6, 2018

GREAT idea!